Keke’s opens in Sun City Center

Even though it wasn’t widely known at the time, we had a lot of foot traffic,” said Alyssa Casiano, the eatery’s general manager. “Our first customer arrived at 7:01 [a.m.], and every day since has been a busy day.”

Keke’s is known for its wide variety of Florida-style waffles, pancakes and French toasts. A scrambled, fried or basted egg can be added to any order for just $0.99, and real whipped cream is available, upon request, for waffles at no additional charge.

Its breakfast menu items, which are available all day long, include omelets, poached egg meals, egg combos, breakfast wraps and more.

The lunch menu items are available starting at 10:30 a.m., with the exception of BLTs, tuna melts, turkey clubs or turkey and ham clubs, which can be ordered breakfast or lunch.

Customers are offered a wide range of choices for lunch: panini sandwiches, salads, burgers, wraps and sides. Kids can order from their own breakfast and lunch menus.

Sigrid Forney and Lynn Kessel were among Keke’s recent customers.

Forney and her son, of Ruskin, ate lunch and were delighted with the experience.

“We loved it,” Forney said. “The food was delicious, and the portions were generous. For as crowded as it was, there was plenty of wait staff, and service was excellent.”

Sun City Center resident Lynn Kessel, a former newspaper food columnist, ordered a pecan waffle and four strips of bacon as takeout.

“My waffle was crispy and extremely flavorful,” she said. “The bacon was thick, not greasy – just as I like it. And I especially liked how there was enough for two meals. I’ll definitely make this order again.”

Keke’s prides itself on fresh, made-to-order food, consistent quality, outstanding service and a clean, comfortable environment. It’s a truly nice place to dine with family and friends.

“I’ve never seen the community this excited,” said Lynn Conlan, executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. “We love new.

“So many of our chamber members have already been there, and I’ve heard nothing but positive comments about Keke’s staff, food and atmosphere. It’s a great addition for the residents of Sun City Center and surrounding communities.”

The eatery accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Contrary to a current misperception, loose change is provided by the server at the table on cash orders.

Keke’s, 737 Cortaro Drive, Sun City Center, is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It’s located between Freddie’s Pizza and Enterprise Leasing in the South Bay Plaza.

For more information, visit https://www.kekes.com/. To place a take-out order, call 813-331-3023.