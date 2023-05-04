Crisis Center of Tampa Bay opens 2nd rape crisis center in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has primarily served Hillsborough County residents in crisis for the past 50 years from its headquarters in north Tampa.

Until now, the only certified rape crisis center was at this location, but as of May 1, CCTB opened a second one in Ruskin to serve the residents of southern Hillsborough County.

Statistics from 2010 to 2020 show this area had seven of the county’s 10 fastest-growing zip codes, including those in Wimauma and Ruskin, where there is a high percentage of Hispanic individuals.

Now, instead of being taken all the way to Tampa for assistance following a sexual assault, south county residents ages 13 and older can be seen at the CCTB’s new Sexual Assault Services center at 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin. Due to the diverse community within the area, the center will be staffed with several Spanish-speaking advocates and nurses, plus a nurse ambassador to work throughout the area to raise awareness of the center.

The sexual assault nurse examiners are responsible for collecting evidence for the forensic exam, while victim advocates provide emotional support and connections to community resources. Their services are available around the clock, 365 days a year. Anyone who needs support can dial 211 and be connected to the Sexual Assault Services team.

“A second location allows for more than one individual at a time to receive a forensic exam following an assault, with each client being seen at different locations,” said Ken Gibson, senior director of marketing/public relations.

The Ruskin center was “made possible through collaboration with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Chad Chronister, Commissioner Harry Cohen, the Board of County Commissioners and Clerk of Court Cindy Stuart,” he said.

“Moving forward, the crisis center also plans to work with Commissioner Michael Owen as the current representative of this part of the county.”

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay hosted an invitation-only open house April 28, where Clara Reynolds, president & CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Cohen, Chronister and Stuart spoke. Tours of the facility were provided to the local business and community leaders, politicians and supporters in attendance.

“It’s a great step forward for our community,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “South county has been lacking these types of services forever, and I anticipate this will encourage more resources like these to follow.”

Lynne Conlan, executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

“This center and Moffitt Cancer Center’s highly anticipated satellite facility in Ruskin are great news for the people of southern Hillsborough County,” she said. “Our residents are finally getting the attention they deserve.”

For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, visit www.crisiscenter.com/.