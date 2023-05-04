By Memorial Day project needs help to clean up veteran markers

By PHYLLIS HODGES

A local effort is underway to have South Shore participate in a nationwide plan to clean the headstone/marker of every veteran buried outside the National Cemeteries by May 29 (Memorial Day). Walt Cawein, a Navy/Air Force veteran in Sun City Center is leading the charge.

The By Memorial Day nonprofit organization was founded by Trae Zipperer, a U.S. Navy veteran in Ft. Myers, Fla. The website (bymemorialday.com) states, “We believe every veteran headstone should be maintained in a clean and respectful condition as if it belongs in Arlington. We seek to inspire patriotic Americans in every town, in every corner of our great land, to organize a group of local volunteers to visit each cemetery nearby for the purpose of identifying veteran headstones in need of cleaning.”

The project came to Cawein’s attention several weeks ago, and he made a quick visit to The Ruskin Memorial Park cemetery.

After locating 20 neglected veteran grave markers in 20 minutes, he was convinced it would be a worthy community outreach program. Since then, he has been contacting military organizations, scout troops, ROTC and JROTC, etc., to create awareness, but the early response has been decidedly underwhelming.

Cawein is encouraged, however, that four fellow veterans—Harold Flock, Steve Browning, Bill Kirkpatrick, Dick Petrucci—have offered to help. He also learned that the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is proposing a cemetery cleanup project and awaiting approval. Since the DAR is a huge supporter of veterans and veteran activities, he envisions the BY MEMORIAL DAY project dovetailing into that endeavor.

“We need many more volunteers willing to give a little time and energy to get these markers cleaned in the few short weeks before Memorial Day,” he said. All cleaning supplies (approved by the National Cemeteries Administration) will be supplied.

For further information, call Walt Cawein at 813-340-0533 or email waltcawein@gmail.com or call Bill Kirkpatrick at 805-506-3259 or email ualav8tor@yahoo.com/.