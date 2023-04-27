Riverview artist recycles trash into art for a purpose

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

A love of art and concern for the environment drives Mary Dorsett to continue to explore and expand her lifelong passion for the arts. Toward that end, at a luncheon in Riverview earlier this month, Dorsett left her mark with each attendee. At each of the event’s 200 seats, a memento to take home stood as a stark reminder that someone else’s trash, when re-conceived, can become someone’s else’s treasure.

So it is for Dorsett of Mary’s Art Designs (MAD), whose melted-down water bottles became recycled “flower” decorations, with a twist of the cap hiding within a unique verse of the Bible, printed on a rolled strip of paper.

“I had an inspiration to help people because I’m a cancer survivor, and I want people to feel good,” Dorsett said, in an interview behind an exhibit space that featured her art, including crayon marker on aluminum foil.

Her foil art represented just one of many mediums and materials used by Dorsett in her MAD art pieces, on display at the Hillsborough 100 Conservation Challenge luncheon April 12 at The Regent.

“My business card says ‘Mary’s Art Designs,’ and that stands for ‘MAD’ because I’m a mad, crazy artist thinking outside the box,” Dorsett said. “Anything that I can see to make something from, I’ll use it.”

Defined as a realist who uses contemporary mediums for paintings, sculptures and drawings, Dorsett, in a piece posted by the Carrollwood Cultural Center, is heralded for “visionary methods and techniques” using such things as palm bark, recycled plastics, rocks, inks, acrylics, oils, polishes and homemade porcelain clay.”

Back at The Regent, one piece featured a red charger plate, decorated with plastic spoons cut in half, with a round mirror in its center, featuring a toy elephant looking out, also cut in half. Nearby stood a curved piece of palm bark, embellished with cardboard, fishing line and a wig head, representing a musician playing the violin.

Another piece represented the mission behind “Operation Pollination,” presented by the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District (HSWCD) in conjunction with Rotary Club of Brandon Global Eco, formerly known as the Rotary Club of Brandon South.

Dorsett’s art was inspired by the mission to protect and promote “our perfect pollinators” through individual and group projects designed to promote pollination, including the planting of butterfly gardens.

“You have the bird, which is the palm bark, the paper towel rolls for the eyes and the wings, and there’s a bat swinging, also made out of paper rolls,” Dorsey said about her work, which featured also bees and butterflies.

Using recycled and recyclable materials to turn her vision into purpose-driven art is laudable in and of itself. But when the resulting work shows great skill and creativity, that’s a triple threat.

“I’m chairman of the Florida Strawberry Arts Festival, and have been for like 27 years, and any of these [pieces] could have won first place in the sculpture division,” said Karen Crumley, who viewed Dorsett’s work at The Regent. “These are really great pieces of art. And with all the mediums she’s choosing, this is phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, the small, painted “flower” pieces with individual scripture verses were not the only representation of recycled water bottles. “This piece is a bowl, but inside is a water bottle,” which makes it a functional vase, where you can water flowers, Dorsett said. “I connect the pieces together, use spray paint, and decorate it with plastic spoon pieces.”

In a world increasingly driven to turn trash into treasure, Dorsett drives home the imperative to reuse, recycle and repurpose.

“Because you have to save the environment,” Dorsett said. “Look at all of these plastic water bottles around us. You can actually create from them, even melt a water bottle down.”

Art using recycled materials drives home the HSWCD and Hillsborough 100 mission that “Conservation is everybody’s business.”

“The incredible thing about Mary Dorsett’s work is the wide variety of items she recycles,” said HSWCD Executive Director Betty Jo Tompkins. “She turns paper towel rollers into nutcrackers, plastic bottles into flowers and just about any other creative thing you can think of.”

Tompkins said in addition to table art, she ordered from Dorsett nutcrackers for kids over the holidays and art pieces to reflect the family pets of both her sister and friend, who recently mourned the deaths of their respective pet dogs.

“I gave Mary photographs of the pets and she replicated their images using paper towel rollers, rocks, yarn and just other odds and ends,” Tompkins said.

As for the nutcrackers fashioned from paper towel rollers, “I gave them to kids to remind them that things are never just what you think they are, which is the obvious,” Tompkins said. “There’s always something else hidden underneath, and it’s up to us to search for the hidden treasures, and in so doing, to become responsible stewards of the environment.”