Obituaries for the week of April 27, 2023

Patricia Herzberg

Patricia (Keller) Herzberg, 83, of Sun City Center, FL, left her earthly body and entered the Gates of Heaven on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The family is sure she was met with much rejoicing by her husband, William Herzberg; son, Wayne Herzberg; parents, Ed and Mary Keller; siblings, Mary Hummer, Marcella Keller, Beverly Pond, Barbara Szymanski, Joan Keller and Ed Keller, Jr.; and many other loved ones.

She passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, Barb Herzberg, of Land O Lakes, FL. Pat is also survived by her son, Randy Reynolds, of Muscatine, Iowa; her grandson, Dylan Herzberg, of Ft. Myers, FL; 13 nieces and nephews; many grand-nieces and nephews; and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Pat was born in Kewanee, IL, on July 16, 1939. After marrying Bill Herzberg of Davenport, Iowa, on Sept. 25, 1965, she lived in Bettendorf, Iowa, and then Ft. Myers, FL, before moving to Sun City Center, Florida in 2003.

Pat graduated from Kewanee High School and then Illinois State University as an art education major. She also had graduate studies from the University of Iowa, Western University and the University of Santa Clare, California. She spent many years teaching art to students of all ages in schools, community centers, art leagues and even in her own home to homeschoolers.

She was an accomplished watercolorist and won many awards and accolades for her paintings. She served as president of the Ft. Myers Art League for a few years and was a member of the Florida Watercolor Society.

Pat cherished her family and the many friends she made in her life from grade school, college, church, art clubs and the “group at the pool.”

She will be laid to rest in Kewanee, IL, with her husband, parents and siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice in Pat’s memory.

Gerald H. Allard

Gerald Henry Allard, 84, of Sun City Center, FL, peacefully left us to be with his savior on April 17, 2023, from natural causes. He was surrounded by his family.

Gerald is pre-deceased by his first wife, Shirley, and two sons, Todd and Dennis; his father, Henry and mother Mildred; and his brother-in-law, Ernie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann-Marie, of 41 years; his daughters, Pamela, Tina, Debbie, Holly, Nikki and his son, Tony, and their spouses; his sisters, Elaine and Janice and brother-in-law Calani; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gerald served in the Navy for several years where he became a master electrician. You could say he lit up our lives. He went onto own a business with his brother-in-law, Calani, Al-Gam Electric; served on the Burlington Police Department; and worked for the US Postal Service for many years. He has resided in Florida for over 30 years where he was a handyman to many in the area.

His service was held at St. Anne Church, 106 11th Avenue NE Ruskin, FL 33570, on April 26, at 10 a.m. with a reception following the service in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Nicholene Davis

Nicholene “Nicki” Davis, age 86, entered Eternal rest peacefully on March 17, 2023, at her home. Nicki was born in Amsterdam, New York, to Geraldine and Lawrence Pinto Sr. on Nov. 19, 1936. She married Forrest Davis on May 20, 1956, and spent the next 66 years together with him. Nicki attended the NY school system in Amsterdam, NY, graduating from Wilber H. Lynch Senior High in 1954. Nicki was the captain of the Amsterdam High cheerleaders. Nicki was employed by the New York State Taxation and Finance Division in Albany, NY, where she retired after 36 years in 1996.

She was an active member of the Padre Pio Devotion Group in Albany, NY, for Padre’s journey to Sainthood. After retiring to Florida, she was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she was alter server for many years. In her youth, Nicki sang in the St. Michael’s Church choir in Amsterdam, NY. Nicki was a dedicated wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to her husband Forrest, who was her primary caregiver during her illness and final days. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends throughout her lifetime, whether it was in Myrtle Beach, SC, or in Florida, where she took up permanent residence.

Nicki is survived by her sister, Fran Simpson, also of Sun City Center, FL. Nicki was predeceased by her three other siblings, Lawrence Jr., Frank and Catherine Pinto. Nicki is survived by her children, Jeffery (Sue), Frank, Michael (Michele). She also is also survived by five handsome grandsons, Jason, Dustin, Todd, Justin and Matthew and three great-grandchildren, Michael (Carter), Deklin and Krew. Nicki is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

William McLennan and Beverly Gerber Wilson

William “Mac” Wilson of Sun City Center, FL, and Short Gap, WV, died on April 10, 2023, at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Beverly G. Wilson, on July 14, 2022, at the age of 93. Mac and Beverly lived in the LaVale, MD, area, moving there in 1954, where Mac started and ran Wilson Welding Supply Company. Both were involved in their church, First Presbyterian in Cumberland, MD, many community and civic organizations, and their special shared hobby of antique cars.

In 1963 Mac was one of the original founding members of the Cumberland, MD, Queen City Chapter of the Antique Car Club of America (AACA). Their involvement in that club, as well as chapters of Horseless Car Club of America, Vintage Motor Car Club of America and National Woodie Club continued well into their eighties with driving and touring.

In 1982 Mac and Beverly became snowbirds and moved to their home in Sun City Center on Middle Lake, enjoying many activities and community involvement. A special thanks to the staff and friends at Aston Gardens Independent Living Facility, in Sun City Center, who made Mac’s two years as a resident very enjoyable; to the staff at Cypress Creek Assisted Living Facility, also in Sun City Center, where Beverly was well taken care of in her final years; and to the purple team of Lifepath Hospice in Mac and Beverly’s final weeks.

They are survived by their four children, Butch (Anne) of Houston, TX, Nancy (Tony) of Sarasota, FL, Kathy (Gary) of Old Saybrook, CT, and Mary (Glenn) of Short Gap, WV; grandchildren and spouses; great-grandchildren; nephews and spouses; and special friends. A memorial was held for Beverly at Sun City Christian Center, and a memorial will be held there for Mac at a later date this summer. Burial will be at their West Virginia home.

Gilda Lee Atkins

Gilda Lee Atkins (Grossman) passed away on April 23, 2023. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y. She attended PS 80, Walton High School for Girls and New York University, earning her bachelor’s degree in physical education, health and elementary education. Gilda was president of the Women’s Physical Education Organization while at NYU. While attending there, she fenced, played field hockey and was a member of its All-Star bowling team, the Violets. Later she earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from the University of Bridgeport.

She married Stanley M. Atkins in 1951, and they lived in Petersburg, Virginia; briefly on Long Island and in Chicago; before settling in Port Chester, New York, where she resided for 31 years. She was active in both the Girl Scouts and the Cub Scouts. She was a founding member of the Port Chester High School Band Association. Gilda was active at Congregation Kneses Tifereth Israel (KTI) in Port Chester in its sisterhood and Hadassah chapters, holding various leadership posts; she also founded the Ladies Aid Society. She was a renowned orchid grower, enjoyed gourmet cooking, knitting, needlepoint, jewelry making, wood carving, playing mahjongg, tennis and traveling.

Gilda taught physical education, health, and home economics at both the middle and high school in Port Chester for twenty years. She coached track and volleyball and later umpired volleyball.

In 1992 they retired to Tamarac, Florida. She made numerous visits to Israel as a volunteer for Israel. She remained active in local Hadassah chapters, the Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary and was a member of COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services). She later relocated to the greater Tampa area to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.

Gilda is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Stanley. She is survived by their four children, Michelle Schaefer (William), Rosalynne Miller (Arthur), David (Nancy Kabat) and Brent (Louann Bagnara); her grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held graveside at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, New York. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in her memory. Shiva Services will be held in each of her children’s homes in Hopewell Junction, New York, (Brent); Coral Spring, Florida, (David); Tampa, Florida, (Rosalynne); and Wimauma, Florida, (Michelle).

Gilda led an exemplary life and will be greatly missed. To express condolences, please visit segalfuneralhome.com/.

Dr. William Piper

Dr. William “Bill” Piper passed away on April 9, 2023, at Baylor Heart Hospital, Plano, Texas, at 81 years of age. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Burkie and is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sonja; seven children, Teresa, Frankie, Erin, Billy, Mark, Tim and Ben; 14 grandchildren, 4 ½ great-grands; and two stepsons, Neil and Ryan.

Bill grew up in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst, attended York High School and joined the U.S. Air Force. Bill was honorably discharged in 1964 when he began his college career. Over the next 25 years he completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, an MBA and PhD in Business Administration. After a successful career in real estate, Bill went on to teach business classes at several state universities and served as the dean of the School of Business at Alcorn State University for five years.

In 2017, at the age of 76, he retired and continued to be active in his community in Florida until he relocated to Texas in 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held in Wisconsin.