New park event for all who love horses

By LOIS KINDLE

The Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park will sponsor a new event called All About Horses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. It’s open to the public, and admission is free, including entrance to the park for everyone who attends.

This family friendly celebration of all things equine will feature a parade of 10 different breeds of horses at noon, including a Florida Cracker horse, mini-horses, a rare quarter horse from Turkey, drafts and others; demonstrations by a farrier, large animal veterinarian and equine massage; information booths; and games for kids, sponsored by members of the Myakka Trail Riders and Triple B Riding Club. These will include a stick-horse race in honor of the Kentucky Derby and a horse-related bean-bag toss.

There will be snow cones, hotdogs, popcorn and beverages to purchase, plus goodies in a bake sale. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park.

“Horse people love their horses, enjoy showing them off and answering questions from non-horsey folks,” said Cathy Moore, longtime Friends member and horse rider. “We will even have donkey bingo and some raffles for folks to try their hand at winning some nice prizes, while supporting the park.

“People of all ages love horses, even if they don’t own one, and many haven’t ever had a chance to pet or see one up close,” she added. “So this event will enlighten them about horses and be a fun day outdoors in our Little Manatee River State Park.

Families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch, and we’ll have a tent for them to sit under.”

The Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, staffed by a dedicated group of volunteers who sponsor fundraising events in support of park projects or expenses not covered by the state budget.

Its website, http://www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org/, states the group seeks to preserve the Little Manatee River State Park “as a nature preserve, camping destination and access point to the Little Manatee River.” Additional volunteers are always welcome.

For more information on All About Horses or volunteering, call Moore at 813-677-9291.

Folks with special needs can call the park office for accommodations at 813-677-1005.

Information on the park itself can be found at https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/little-manatee-river-state-park/.