Healthy tastes good at The Healthy Spot café

By LOIS KINDLE

Jasmine Verdecia and her husband, Mike both lost their jobs at the end of 2020 due to COVID pandemic furloughs. They’d just purchased a new home in Apollo Beach, and things looked rather grim.

But the couple turned their misfortune into opportunity when they started a small hobby, making a few healthy drinks and desserts and selling them at the end their driveway. They posted pics of their offerings on Instagram for people to order and pick up. Their home-schooled children, ages 8 to 20, taste tested their mom’s recipes and took orders out to customers as they pulled up.

Due to customer demand, the hobby the Verdecias started to make ends meet became a thriving family-owned business called The Healthy Spot at 118 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach.

Opened Feb. 22, 2022, the eatery is a “healthy breakfast and lunch café,” Verdecia said. Menu items are available all day.

“We serve smoothies, loaded energy teas, iced coffee, protein desserts, pie in a cup, protein bites and other goodies, including protein donuts, protein bubble waffles and protein oats,” she said. “Everything’s healthy, low-calorie and made using our original recipes.

‘We try to trick your brain with great taste so you don’t realize what you’re eating or drinking is healthy,” she said.

She’s not kidding.

The Healthy Spot’s Banana Caramel smoothie, for example, has only 200 calories, 9 grams of sugar [from dried fruits and veggies], 21 vitamins and minerals and 24 grams of plant-based protein. It’s also dairy- and gluten-free.

Apollo Beach resident Kelly Reedy recently stopped in to order one and gave the drink a big thumbs up.

“What you just drank is a healthy, filling and low-calorie meal,” she said. “And it’s absolutely delicious.

“I was turned on to the place by a friend, and now I send all my friends there,” Reedy said. “I go by at least three times a week.”

Reedy noted she enjoys patronizing a “great family business,” where she always gets a smile and friendly service.

“It’s a place to stop and not feel guilty,” she said.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. All major credit cards and Apple Pay are accepted.

The café offers $5 delivery within a five-mile radius, catering, sells gift cards and has free Wi-Fi.

“We tell our kids the business is partially theirs, since they helped us so much at home,” Verdecia said. “Our oldest son, Jeramiah, runs the 3 to 7 p.m. shift and is now part-owner. We eventually want to open a sister location in South Shore for him to run.”

The Vedecias are big into giving back to the community. They host special, themed events in the café, which have included recently inviting kids to come plant wildflowers on Earth Day, a Christmas toy drive at Christmas and a huge supply drive for the victims of Hurricane Ian, which filled a truck driven to Ft. Myers four times.

The couple has also helped fund a new media center at Apollo Beach Elementary School and donated a new band instrument to East Bay High School.

Next month, Verdecia will be co-hosting an event for small businesses at Waterset, building charcuterie boards with Board & Brush. For more information, call 813-938-1541.

“We weren’t expecting this to be as big as it’s gotten,” Verdecia said. “This community has been totally welcoming and amazing in its support.”

For more information on The Healthy Spot or to place a phone order, call 813-922-6516 or send a message via Facebook or Instagram by searching TheHealthySpotFL/.