Community vote to shape SCC ‘today, tomorrow and forever’

By LOIS KINDLE

After surveying residents for more than a decade for feedback on modernizing the Sun City Center Community Association campuses, a newly revitalized Long Range Planning Committee has developed a new, debt-free master plan.

On May 17, Sun City Center Community Association members will vote on the plan’s proposed concepts, which aim to improve and update the Central Campus on North Pebble Beach Boulevard for current and future residents. Included are a new Applied Arts Building; entertainment complex; zero-entry resort-style pool; increased car and golf cart parking; new “destination spaces” for entertainment, the SCC Funfest and social gatherings; adaptable space to accommodate a restaurant; flexible entertainment spaces for outdoor dancing, outdoor concerts, movies and more; renovation of the existing outdoor pool area; and a boardwalk/park along Swan Lake on campus property.

“If approved, the master plan will be built out in phases to minimize campus disruption and be fiscally responsible by constructing the phases when money is on hand to avoid any debt,” said Ron Clark, SCC Community Association board president. “Phases would be designed with members’ input followed by their approval of construction funding.

“We forecast the current capital fund balance would allow us to build Phases 1A & 1B,” Clark said. “There would need to be a pause to replenish the capital fund before addressing the next three phases, unless other funds are secured via grants or donations.”

With every home sale in Sun City Center, a $3,000 transfer fee collected on closing goes into the capital fund. By the end of 2023, it’s estimated the fund’s balance will exceed $5 million.

Funding for future phases

Some of the residents attending recent focus group meetings indicated they’d like to see a faster way of getting the master plan’s four phases accelerated, even if it means borrowing money. Knowing the longstanding desire of most SCC residents to keep the community debt-free, Debbie Caneen, SCC Community Association Board member and chairwoman of its grants committee, came up with an idea that could address both goals.

She approached the Community Foundation Tampa Bay about creating the SCCCA Future Facilities Fund, for today, tomorrow and forever. The fund now enables individuals to make tax-deductible, legacy donations on behalf of the future needs of residents.

“Based on the amount of donations made to build the fund, we will be able to utilize its unrestricted funds for building, improvements, future maintenance, design, technology and other purposes to speed up the phases of the master plan,”

Caneen said. “You can donate $25 or more, make a recurring donation, donate anonymously or potentially have a building named after your family for a sizeable donation.

To learn how you can help, visit https://cftampabay.org/give_now/scccafuturefacilitiesfund//, email info@cftampabay.org or call 813-282-1975.

Ballots will be printed in the May edition of the “News of Sun City Center.” You can return it to the CA office between April 28 and May 17 or vote in person at South Community Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 17.

Snowbirds can email secretary@suncitycenter.org to request a ballot, which must be returned by U.S. mail and received no later than May 17.

“The reason to vote for the master plan is to move the process forward,” Caneen said.

To see a video flyover of the proposed concept, visit www.suncitycenter.org/, click on the Residents tab, then Long Range Planning, and scroll down to LRPC Master Plan Video.