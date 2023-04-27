CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

The annual report from the American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, which translates to 5,370 new cases being detected every day. Unfortunately, my husband and I are two of those statistics.

With numbers that high, most of us probably know someone – friend, family, co-worker- who has cancer, survived cancer or has passed from the disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, “We’re on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until we do, we’ll be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients and spreading the word about prevention. All so you can live longer — and better.”

Now that’s a lofty goal. But you can lend a hand. Every year, The American Cancer Society holds a Mini-Relay for Life in Sun City Center. And this year is no exception. So please join in on Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City. For those of you who have never attended, Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society.

According to The American Cancer Society, “ The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.”

Every person, every dollar can make a difference. So please join in on Friday, May 19. Local community businesses, families, friends rally together to raise money for cancer by donating raffle prizes, food and drinks for you to enjoy. And many of those sponsors also put together teams that raise additional money to support the cause. The chamber has its own team – The Chamber Champions – so if you don’t have your own team, we’d love for you to join us. And our team will be selling pizza at the relay. If you stop by the chamber at 4051 Sun City Center Plaza, you can participate in our Memory Balloons. For $5, you can purchase a tagged balloon that honors someone who is battling or has succumbed to this disease. Will it be hot May 19? Probably. Could it rain? Maybe. But the event is indoors at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, so weather is not our concern. Fundraising is.

Not going to be able to attend May 19? Then you could get in on one of the pre-relay events that include a Taylor Opie concert at Freedom Plaza on April 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the chamber.

The best news for all these events is that every single penny will go toward supporting the fight against cancer in our area. If you have any questions on how you can help, call the chamber at 813-634-5111 or log on to the relay for life site and search for the Sun City Center relay: relayforlife.org/suncitycenterfl/. We are better together. And together, we will kick cancer’s butt.

