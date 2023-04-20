Obituaries for the week of April 20, 2023

Kenneth L. Harlan

Ken was born in Greencastle, Indiana, on Oct. 13, 1959, and passed away on April 1, 2023, at the age of 63. “Coach” Harlan graduated from Air Force Academy High School in Colorado Springs, CO, in 1978 where his stepfather, Richard Hall, was stationed as a pilot. Ken, after starring as an outstanding athlete and football player there, was recruited to play college football at the University of Missouri, receiving a full scholarship and joining the fraternity brothers of Beta Theta Pi. Ken provided many outstanding performances as a linebacker at Mizzou and played a significant leadership role on numerous bowl-bound Tiger teams. His playing career ended with a serious knee injury his senior year, but he maintained numerous close connections with his Mizzou gridiron brothers in the years and decades to follow.

His post-college life began with a move to Florida to be close to mother Dorothy and begin a career as a high school physical education teacher and coach with the Hillsborough County Schools. His rewarding 35-year career touched thousands of young lives, coaching football, track and soccer athletes to achieve their very best. Ken retired after becoming ill and was eventually diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) in 2019. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Ruskin, FL.

Ken is survived by his wife, Darlene Harlan; parents Warren and Florence Harlan of Greencastle, IN; Norma Hall of Brazil, IN; brother, Richard Hall, and his family; sister, Melissa Hall; and children, Samantha Harlan, Curtis Harlan, Ronald Snow, Allyson Snow; grandson Bodhi Snow; and Uncle Jim Reeves from Iowa.

A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on April 22, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Shell Point Community Clubhouse, 1155 7th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Ken “Coach” was a strong and fiercely devoted father and husband with many lifelong brothers who kept him going with their shared connections. He is forever in our hearts.

Kay Ratliff

Kay Ratliff passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Dan; sister-in-law, Zetta Stumbo; her parents, Edna and Dallas Kilby; and her sister, Karen Ishee. She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Hamilton, Ohio, where she lived for over 60 years.

A memorial service will be held at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, on April 24, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Rachel Becker Gibson

Rachel Becker Gibson, age 86, died April 3, 2023, at the Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL. Born to The Rev. Homer G. and Magdalene N. Becker, she was married to her beloved husband, Raymond D. Gibson, until his death in 2016. She is survived by their three children, Roberta G.(Timothy R.) Monroe, Raymond D. (Kathy) Gibson and Randi L. Gibson and grandchildren, Jennifer A. Gibson, James J. Gibson (Angela Morabito), Megan E. (Brian Weiss), Gibson and Shan K. Gibson.

She was a graduate of Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh. Rachel had a fulfilling career as an elementary librarian media specialist for the Marion Center PA school district and an elementary teacher for the IUP Davis Lab School. After her retirement, she traveled with Ray in a motor home, full-time volunteering in Presbyterian Church camps for many years until settling down in Sun City Center. Rachel was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, clerk of session and convener of Bible Studies, as well as an active member in the choir and bell choir. She was honored by the St. Andrew Presbyterian Women as life member and a Woman of the Year. She also participated on Tampa Bay Presbytery committees, was a delegate to the Presbyterian General Assembly, and was a Cedarkirk Presbyterian Camp Board member and volunteer.

She loved working with an elementary student, Anthony Diaz, through Seniors in Service and enjoyed rubber stamping with “her group,” making cards for friends and family. She was a child of God, extending warmth and hospitality to the community.

Rachel’s Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedarkirk, noted “In Memory of Rachel Gibson”, 1920 Streetman Drive, Lithia, FL 33547, or online at cedarkirk.org under donate, and please include “In Memory of Rachel Gibson” in the comments area.

Madeline F. Brown

Madeline F. Brown passed away peacefully April 6, 2023, joining her beloved husband, Bill.

She was born in Edgewater, NJ, to Chester “Chet” Piecluk and Lottie Piecluk. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Chidester, and husband Rich, Laurie Tupponce, and husband Dan, and Kimberly Wills, and husband Mike; brother, Gary Piecluk; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.