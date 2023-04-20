Jill Cherry loves what she does, and it shows

By LOIS KINDLE

A well-designed website is essential to grow any business these days. Having a strong online presence increases market reach, projects a professional image, strengthens branding, provides credibility and sets the company apart from its competitors. It can also increase profits.

Jill Cherry, owner of Cherry Picked Web Co. in Apollo Beach, specializes in helping small- to medium-sized companies craft the perfect needs-based website design aimed at producing maximum benefits and proven results. She also helps redesign and freshen outdated sites and creates landing pages and online marketing funnels.

“People can go to my website, www.cherrypickedwebco.com/, choose a template and build their site themselves, then pay a monthly hosting fee or pay me a design fee to custom build one, which includes one year of hosting,” the self-taught web designer said. “I get your website up and running and then host trainings, as needed. It’s all about support.”

Cherry Picked Web. Co. is a family-owned and -operated business founded by Cherry in September 2021. Since then, she’s been busy marketing her company and picking up new clients. She is already halfway to her goal of having a total of 400.

Cherry’s background includes taking a yearlong course by Tristan Schaub with Black Diamond Club Coaching in 2019-2020. She has been the chief marketing officer for her husband Jason and his chiropractic practice since 2014. And before that she was a wedding planner for the Yacht Starship in Tampa for four years.

In addition to her executive assistant, she has a lead designer and is about to hire another.

“I’ve always been creative, which led me into this work,” she said. “I’ve partnered with a company to provide fast hosting speeds, search engine optimization and built-in security.

Friendly, down-to-earth and easily approachable, Cherry enjoys networking with other South Shore business owners and finding ways to help them determine and reach their online goals.

“South Shore is a very special community,” she said. “Everyone is so supportive and wants each other to succeed.”

Melissa Canfield, co-owner of Grease Monkey, is one of those people.

“Jill is creative and able to work with small businesses within their budgets,” Canfield said. “She can help fill their exact needs, whether it’s a full website or simple launch pad.

“She’s really good at helping businesses with their branding. She obviously loves what she does, which comes through in her work.

Candie Casanova agrees.

“Jill is in the process of building my Panthers Pet Shop online store to sell colorful bowties, bandanas, harnesses and custom dog accessories,” the Apollo Beach resident said. “She’s personable, she listens and she gets things done right away when asked.

She created a logo for me within a week and also did a brand board for me. She readily answers your questions and does her own research.

Casanova also owns another company called SouthShore Bounce. After having a very difficult experience with another website designer, she turned to Cherry for help.

“I would absolutely recommend her to anyone,” Casanova said.

For more information on Cherry Picked Web Co. or to book a complimentary consult, visit www.cherrypickedwebco.com/, email jill@cherrypickedwebco.com or call 813-362-9592.