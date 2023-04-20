Hillsborough 100 luncheon in Riverview drives home the conservation mission

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

A new twist to the annual Hillsborough 100 Conservation Challenge Kickoff Luncheon and Awards Ceremony featured the naming of 16 mini-grant recipients, made possible with funds raised at the annual plant auction, a signature event for the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District.

Along with the mini-grant designees, two scholarships recipients were applauded at the luncheon, which drew more than 175 people to The Regent in Riverview on April 12. Both the mini-grants and scholarships are funded with proceeds from the HSWCD Great Plant Auction, held annually on the last Sunday of the Hillsborough County Fair, scheduled this year for Nov. 2-12 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

As for the Hillsborough 100 initiative, “I always felt that the concept was one that would be highly successful, because it is imperative that we bring conservation to the forefront for everyone,” said HSWCD Executive Director Betty Jo Tompkins, about the Hillsborough 100 full-scale launch in 2017. “That’s why we created the theme, ‘Conservation is everybody’s business.’ One only has to look around and see what’s happening today, in every climate situation, to realize how important it is that we all take responsibility for protecting our environment.”

Also recognized at the April 12 luncheon, HSWCD Outstanding Supporter of the Year, Bob Henriquez, Hillsborough County property appraiser, and his staff; Outstanding Project of the Year, Hillsborough County Fair; and Outstanding Cooperating Partner, Janet Lorton, executive director, and her staff at the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.

“All of the groups involved in the conservation movement bring to the table different aspects of the potential for creating a better world, whether it’s through the soil, water or air we breathe,” Tompkins said. “All of these are relevant to our overall quality of life. Exceedingly important is the fact that our agricultural community is absolutely critical in providing food for our burgeoning population.”

In posthumous memory of Past HSWCD Board Chair Michael Hepburn, a beloved Riverview High School inaugural staff teacher, Madison Leiner, who plans to study environmental engineering, received the 2023 Michael Hepburn Memorial Scholarship.

Meanwhile, named for the plant auction chair and auctioneer, the Roy Gene Davis Scholarship went to Morgan Chancey, president of the Turkey Creek 4-H Club, who plans to study agricultural education.

“Roy Davis is, perhaps, one of Florida’s most outstanding nurserymen, who, although he’s over 90 years old, is still very active in this field of agriculture,” Tompkins said. “Inducted into the Florida State Fair Agricultural Hall of Fame, Roy is always willing to volunteer and teach both adults and students about the horticulture industry. “

Meanwhile, among the 16 mini-grant awards recognized were those for group projects at Apollo Beach Elementary School, for a raised vegetable garden and learning lab, and at the Apollo Beach facility for the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center, for native garden planting conducted by a group representing Hillsborough County 4-H. Also in the south county area, a Winthrop Arts Inc. project in Riverview allows for pollinator garden enhancements to provide fresh herbs, vegetables and fruits to community residents.

The mini-grant program is ongoing, with annual funding support for youth conservation programs created and executed by Hillsborough County students enrolled in K-12, private, parochial, charter and home and virtual school programs.

Counted among the 16 mini-grant recipients receiving $250 each, is the Tampa chapter of Scubanauts International (for a Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful land and water cleanup effort), Girl Scout Troop 3518 (to create owl houses at Raptor Center of Tampa Bay) and Raise the Bar 4-H (for pollinator houses and educational signage at community gardens).

For more information on grant recipients and HSWCD programs, projects and activities, visit www.HillsboroughSWCD.com/.