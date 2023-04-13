Sumner baseball runs into tough luck losses

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner opened the week on Monday, April 3, with a 4-1 loss to Gaither. The team rebounded the next day, April 4, at home against Spoto with a 4-2 win. The Stingrays closed the week with a 6-3 road loss to Plant City.

Stingray baseball continues to work to find an identity. The offense, which has been noted here, has enjoyed some stellar performances this season, but there are still days where the offense struggles to find a rhythm within a game. That was the case vs. the Cowboys, and Sumner struggled to string hits together to dent Gaither pitching. The ‘Rays had a better showing the next day vs. South Shore rival Spoto. They came out strong and scored the four runs in the first two innings. Senior B. Rodriguez went 3-3 at the plate with an RBI, and fellow senior Isaac Martinez went 3-4 with a run scored for the victors. Freshman Ethan Dejesus struggled with pitch control in walking five Spartans but managed to keep Spoto to only two runs. Junior Gavin Albritton took over in the third inning, struck out five and did not yield a run.

Sumner baseball ended the week with the tough loss to the Raiders. The boys managed to stay in the game, but the defense couldn’t hold Plant down and cover what the offense could provide. Sophomore Luke Parson tossed three innings, giving up three earned. Isaac Martinez was 1-2 at the plate with a double and two RBI’s. The Stingrays look to have a better week with games against Lennard on April 10 and away on April 13 at Plant and improve on their 10-7 record as the season winds down.

Sumner softball continues to roll towards the playoffs. Autum Hernandez keeps her team ready to go and quickly puts losses behind them. The team easily defeated Spoto 14-1 on Tuesday, April 4, to start the week and followed that up with a 9-2 road win at Plant City on April 6. The Stingrays showed their quick strike ability vs. the Spartans by putting up a nine-run first inning en-route to the run-ruled win after 4.5 innings. Sumner senior Kayla DiNova paced the offense, going 3-3 with a double and HR and driving in four runs. Freshman Aliyanis Stubbs added a 2-2 night also with a HR and three RBI’s. Sophomore Kendyl Dunne tossed four innings from the circle, giving up one earned run while scattering two hits.

The Stingrays took to the road and defeated Plant City 9-2. Sumner scattered its runs over the full seven innings but still got the result it wanted. Stingray senior Alyssa Vallad continues to have games where she dominates opponents from the circle. Alyssa pitched a complete game two-hit gem, giving up one earned run and striking out 13 for the win. Senior leader Megan deVilliers led the offense with a 3-4 evening with a double and triple, short of a HR from the cycle. Sophomore Jaylen Joiner drove in three runs, going 2-4 with two triples.

The Stingrays will have played South Shore rival Lennard at home on Monday and travels to Plant in hopes to avenge a 6-0 loss on March 2. Plant is also having a great season with a 15-4 record. Sumner softball is currently 4th in the district.

Steinbrenner leads with a 4-0 district record; however, the Stingrays have the second best overall winning percentage at .786, only percentage points behind Plant who carries a .789 overall winning percentage. The ladies only have six remaining games before playoff action begins.

