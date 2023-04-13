Home News One in 2 men, one in 3 women get cancer over lifetime
One in 2 men, one in 3 women get cancer over lifetime

By LOIS KINDLE

Cancer doesn’t quit, so neither does the fundraising to find a cure and stop it.

That’s why the Relay for Life events held throughout the country every year to benefit the American Cancer Society are so important.

SARAH BAEZ PHOTOS
Members of the HawkinsStrong team gather at the team’s table during last year’s Mini-Relay for Life at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sun City Center. They’re all related to Ken Hawkins, who was diagnosed with colon cancer six years ago and later passed away. They continue to participate in the event and raise funds in his honor to help others.

The 2023 Sun City Center Mini-Relay will take place indoors at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19, and you’re invited to “rally your troops” to aid in the fight against this country’s second-leading cause of death and to help improve the lives of cancer victims and their families through the ACS’ advocacy, research and patient support.
Sarah Baez, of Care Patrol, stepped up to co-chair the event this year with Sean Andrew, of Edward Jones.

“Connie Lesko [the mini-relay’s founder and organizer] needed to step back, and we felt it was important to keep it going. Our goal this year is to raise $20,000. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever.”

“We share a passion to end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said Andrews. “In 2023, over 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”

Manning his sponsor table at the 2022 Min-Relay for Life, Sean Andrews, of Edward Jones, chats with a woman who stopped by for information.

Lesko was inspired to start the mini-relay six years ago when her nephew, Ken Hawkins, was battling colon cancer. Although he ultimately succumbed to the disease, Lesko and her family continue to participate in the event with their HawkinsStrong team.

“The relay continues to be a day of hope for others on this difficult journey,” she said. “It’s also a celebration for those who have beaten the disease,” she said.

The mini-relay includes laps for cancer survivors and caregivers, veterans, first responders and others, all in the comfort of air conditioning; silent auction and raffle baskets; entertainment by cancer survivor Thor Stevens; sales of hot dogs and pizza slices; vendor and sponsor tables and more.

Donations raised by the various teams at this year’s mini-relay will be used to fund and conduct research; support the ACS’s live, 24/7 helpline; and provide cancer patients and their families the resources they need, including free transportation and lodging near hospitals near where they are receiving treatment.

Sarah Baez, who is co-chairing the Sun City Center Mini-Relay for Life this year with Sean Andrews, takes a selfie last year with some of the volunteers and sponsors who helped raise funds for the American Cancer Society and build awareness of its mission.

Last year’s 38 mini-relay teams had a goal of raising $15,000 and ended up with $18,764.36. The top five teams and the totals they collected were the Freedom Fighters, $3,100; Stephanie’s Darlings, $2,035; Medley Miracle Workers, $1,100; Edward Jones/Brian Bower, $1,000; and HCA-Florida South Shore Hospital, $973.

How you can help
There are so many different ways to show your support. You can become a sponsor, form a team or join one, donate, host a vendor booth or simply come out to enjoy the ceremonies and root for the teams who walk. Veterans are invited to wear red, white and blue.

Additionally, you may want to attend one of the several fun, fundraising events scheduled before the mini-relay. They include
• Bingo Brunch, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W, Sun City Center. Open to the public.

Play 10 games for $20 includes basic brunch and opportunity to win great prizes, including orchestra tickets, a $100 gift card to Wright’s Gourmet House in Tampa, Zoo Tampa tickets, Freedom Fairways golf passes and more.

RSVP to Connie Lesko, 813-927-1147, or Kim Bauer, 813-344-9213.

• Taylor Opie and Austin Gill concert at 2 p.m. April 28 at the Freedom Plaza Auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center. These Sarasota musicians (a vocalist and guitarist) will be performing songs you know and love.
Admission is $10 per person. RSVP by calling 813-642-1275 or 813-927-1147.

• Drag Queen Bingo at Salty Shamrock Irish Pub, 6186 U.S. 41 N, Apollo Beach, May 8 at 7 p.m. Play 10 games for $10 to win prizes, 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. No RSVP, just show up and have fun.

Tickets for the Bingo Brunch are also available at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church or the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. All checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society.

For more information on the Sun City Center Mini-Relay or to register a team, visit relayforlife.org/suncitycenterfl/, call Sarah Baez at 941-586-3033 or Connie Lesko at 813-927-1147.

