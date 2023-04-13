My Warrior’s Place to relocate to Punta Gorda

By LOIS KINDLE

On March 31, Kelly Kowall, My Warrior’s Place founder and president, closed on a large property in Punta Gorda. The 12.5-acre site, which includes a stocked, half-acre pond, will hopefully soon become the new home of the 11-year-old, 501(c) (3) retreat supporting veterans, first responders and Gold Star families.

“Technically, we have already started operations in Punta Gorda, but we will continue to operate in Ruskin until the property sells,” said Kowall. “Until living quarters are built and established there, we don’t need to have a full-time presence on site.”

She added outdoor events have already been scheduled for April and May, one for the Peace River American Gold Star Mothers Chapter and the other for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“The property includes a pole barn with a deck extending over the water, some open gazebos, two under-cover pistol range stations and a 10-foot-by-10-foot screened gazebo on stilts. The pond is stocked with catfish, bass, tilapia and a few turtles, and the western boundary is up against a wetland-wildlife preserve,” Kowall added. “The property is secluded, and there’s a milelong dirt road accessing the property.”

Her next step involves developing a site plan and submitting it for zoning approval. In the meantime, fundraising will continue for 10 RV pads, plus septic installation and utility installation. The cost will be $100,000.

One way to raise this money is to recognize donors who contribute $10,000 or more by allowing them to name an RV pad and have a plaque placed on a small gazebo next to the pad they’re funding.

“The inscription can include whatever they wish to say,” Kowall said.

My Warrior’s Place financed $399,000 for the Punta Gorda property, which will be paid off once the Ruskin property is sold.

The latter is listed for $2.75 million with RE/MAX Realty in Apollo Beach.

It includes 4.5 acres on the Little Manatee River, 15 buildings, two RV pads, sheds, laundry room, community kitchens and baths.

My Warrior’s Place is moving due to a dispute with Hillsborough County over what Kowall said was a fifth-of-a-mile private road dead-ending onto My Warrior’s place until a new neighbor petitioned to have the road’s designation changed to public.

She said she was told by an imminent domain attorney in the area that she could fight the change, but judges typically side with the county.

“Rather than face a legal battle, which would not be the best use of the funds people donate to us, the board decided to relocate to a county that wanted us,” she said. “It’s breaking my heart to leave. We appreciate all the support we’ve gotten from the community, and we will continue to support our American heroes and their service dogs, even though we’ll now be in Charlotte County.

“I hope people come and see our new property and discover how peaceful and healing it is, even more so than our current site in Ruskin,” she added. “Sunsets at the new site are absolutely stunning.

“All of our programs are going with us, and we will continue to support our heroes and their families in Hillsborough and surrounding counties.”

To make a donation or for more information, call Kowall at 813-777-4197.