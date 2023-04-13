Enroll your kids now in FCC’s great summer camps

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center is set to kick off Summer Camp 2023 June 5, featuring eight different, reasonably priced camps for kids 7 to 15.

“Our camps offer a greater variety than what other camps in the area offer and have a focus on STEM and the arts,” said Beth Stein, operations director. “Each camp’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with two scheduled snack breaks and 30 minutes for the brown bag lunch campers bring from home. We provide snacks and water.”

Parents can sign up their children for a single camp, several of them or all eight. This year’s offerings include two musical theater camps, three visual arts camps, two robotics camps and a writing/art camp.

Here’s the breakdown:

Week 1, June 5 to 9, Fiber Arts

Kids will use fabric, yarn, string and more to make patterns and learn color contrasting to weave, scrunch, glue and use other techniques to bring the images they create to life.

Week 2, June 12 to 16, Pop Art – Candy Land

Campers are invited to create their own Candy Land by making a giant, artistic rendition of their favorite snack or treat, package and all, whether it’s Skittles, Reece’s Pieces, Gob Stoppers, chips or some other treat.

Week 3, June 19 to 23, Variety Art

In this camp, kids will draw out the letters of their names in string and then decorate each letter with something special about themselves, create a diorama, make themed collages and create masks out of random objects. .

Week 4, June 26 to 30, Musical Theater I

This one’s for the kids who love all things drama. They’ll develop confidence and a stage presence through participation in theater games, improvisation, costume play and storytelling and sharpen their acting and vocal skills in preparation for a stage performance of a compilation of musicals for family and friends.

No camp July 3 to 7

Week 5, July 10 to July 14, Robotics I

It’s definitely hands-on activities as kids work in small teams to create and program a VEX robot. They will learn basic digital programming to command and basic coding to create light and sound. Younger campers will design and make their own moveable, fun creations.

Week 6, July 17 to July 21, Musical Theater II

Here’s another one for the kids who love all things drama. They’ll develop confidence and a stage presence through participation in theater games, improvisation, costume play and storytelling and sharpen their acting and vocal skills in preparation for a stage performance of Annie Junior for family and friends.

Week 7, July 24 to July 28, Robotics II

It’s another week of hands-on activities as kids work in small teams to create and program a VEX robot. They will learn basic digital programming to command and basic coding to create light and sound. Younger campers will design and make their own moveable, fun creations.

Week 8, July 31 to Aug. 4, My Book/My Story Create & Illustrate

Have a budding author in the family? In this camp, campers can be the author and illustrator of their won stories. They will create characters, write, draw, paint and decorate their books.

An option to have them published for a fee will be provided.

All summer camp teachers are local, experienced, certified educators who have had a Level 2 Federal background check.

The camps will take place in the safe environment of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s main building, and all supplies are furnished at no charge. Early drop-off and aftercare are available for an additional fee.

The cost is $190 per week for FCC members or $215 for nonmembers, but there are discounts for multiple weeks. Needs-based scholarships are available for a limited number of campers.

Waterset resident Sarah Gallo is a big fan. This summer will be the third year she’s enrolled her daughter Pia, 11, and son Tommy in the Firehouse Cultural Center’s summer camps.

“The kids like the different, creative activities in each camp, [volunteer teen] counselors and instructors,” Gallo said. “They make new friends.

“My daughter especially likes the theater camps and my son, robotics and anything more hands-on. We’ll try to do three or four this summer around our vacations.”

Gallo noted her kids have senrolled in other camp programs, but they lose interest after only one time. She said the Firehouse Cultural Center camps offer something new every week.

Teens seeking Bright Future Scholarships hours are invited to earn community service hours as camp counselors.

Camps fill up fast, and advance registration is required. To sign up your kids or get more information, call 813-645-7651 and ask for Beth or Tom. You can also register at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/.