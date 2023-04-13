ECHO expansion makes use of old Riverview library

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The story of growth continues for the Emergency Care Help Organization, with its announcement this month that ECHO South County will be moving into the old Riverview library, which greatly enhances its space for services.

ECHO’s mission is to bridge the gap between crisis and stability, with life-saving programs and resources to help people in need provide for themselves. Established in Brandon in 1987, where the “mothership” continues its much-respected operations, ECHO four years ago opened a satellite location at 7807 Capitano St., off Riverview Drive, to better meet the needs of south county residents.

In May 2021, the ECHO South County satellite secured space in a second building at the same location, where both buildings had once been used by Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation.

Now, ECHO’s set to vacate both buildings and open shop in the old Riverview library, an 8,000-square-foot facility at 10509 Riverview Drive. Established in 1979, the old library closed with the 2021 opening of the new Riverview library, a 35,0000-square-foot building at 9951 Balm Riverview Drive.

ECHO, which serves those it calls “neighbors” in 18 ZIP codes, hosts an annual breakfast for volunteers and supporters. This year, the annual breakfast was held in Brandon, but also a second breakfast was held in Riverview, where ECHO Executive Director Eleanor Saunders, brimming with excitement, made her announcement April 5 at the Barn Theatre at Winthrop.

While the news is good for space to expand services, the reason for doing so is sobering at best

“Last month, in our Brandon outreach center, in the mothership, we served 531 neighbors,” Saunders said. “In Riverview last month, we served 527 neighbors, just four shy of Brandon.”

For south Hillsborough County alone, the numbers for March “represent a 53 percent increase, year-over-year,” Saunders said. “The need is great in our community.”

Owned by the Mosaic Company, the new ECHO South County location is set for build-outs in May, Saunders said. With Mosaic as its new landlord, Saunders said she expects ECHO to move into the old Riverview library by the end of June. This turns the once ECHO South County satellite into a full-fledged opportunity center, much like its counterpart in Brandon, at 507 North Parsons Ave.

“You grow, you expand, you scale, that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Saunders said. The south county opportunity center will have space “for satellite offices for other nonprofits as well, where they can come and meet with neighbors,” Saunders said.

“We can’t be all things to all people, so that’s why we work so closely with other nonprofits. Now they’ll have a place where they can satellite in, meet with folks and do things that ECHO doesn’t do.”

Not to overshadow the impact turning a satellite into a full-fledged operation center will have on meeting the needs of south county neighbors, Saunders announced as well another grand opening for ECHO.

“We’re opening a second thrift store, right down the street,” Saunders said, as she spoke at the Barn Theater at Winthrop in Riverview, at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. ECHO’s second thrift store, at 815 West Bloomingdale Ave., joins the already open ECHO Thrift in Brandon, at 424 West Brandon Blvd.

Saunders stressed in an interview Monday that 100 percent of thrift store proceeds benefit the ECHO mission. “Our thrift stores underwrite our advocacy department, which includes four full-time case managers plus funds for financial assistance,” Saunders said. “ECHO still distributes $2 million worth of free clothing annually. What is sold at the thrift store is simply excess because our outreach centers are stocked first. First and foremost, our neighbors come first.”

As it has from its start, ECHO depends on the generosity of individual donors within the community, Saunders said.

“We are blessed to have so many, and we need so many more to continue to grow,” she contiinued. “We need more neighbors in this community to sign on as monthly supporters.”

In addition to food and clothing needs, ECHO services include job-search assistance, financial literacy assistance, job coaching, GED instruction in English and Spanish, and workshops on a variety of topics, including free certification training and shopping with coupons. Also included is help in getting assistance through online channels, including for unemployment insurance and for food stamp assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

For more information, visit www.echofl.org or call 813-540-9880 (in Riverview) and 813-685-0935 (in Brandon). ECHO has a facebook page as well.