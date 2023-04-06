Time to safely ‘dump’ unused drugs at Operation Medicine Chest

By LOIS KINDLE

Open your medicine cabinet or bathroom drawers right now, and chances are you’ll find plenty of expired or unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications inside. These could easily become a safety issue for you or your loved ones if used improperly or mixed with other drugs.

It’s time to safely rid yourself of them.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will host its spring Operation Medicine Cabinet on April 14 at two Sun City Center venues: one at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, from 8 a.m. to noon, and the other at the Freedom Plaza Atrium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For the first time in its 17-year history, the event has a new partnering agency, Home Instead Senior Care, Sun City Center.

The company replaces the event’s original partner and co-founder, Home Instead Senior Care Brandon, whose owner, Kristi Campbell, recently retired and moved away from the area.

“We are so happy to continue the Home Instead tradition,” said David Scott, who owns the business with his wife, Michelle.

“We’ll be supplying boxes and helping at the event. We’re always looking for ways to be involved in the community.”

Twice each year, Operation Medicine Cabinet collects and safely disposes of between 7,500 and 9,000 pounds of expired or unwanted prescriptions, over-the-counter meds, vitamins and supplements, pet medications, syringes, liquids and ointments.

Residents come by car, golf cart, bicycle or on foot, to turn in everything from plastic storage bags of loose pills and garbage bags or boxes of medications and other drugs in their original containers.

Operation Medicine Cabinet is a way for seniors to safely dispose of all forms of drugs they no longer need, whether the drugs are expired or not. Doing so eliminates the potential for medication errors and helps keep medications and street-level drugs, like oxycodone and other opioids, out of the hands of friends, laborers, service providers and family members.

“Throwing drugs away or dumping them down a toilet or drain contaminates the water supply,” said Jeff Merry, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s master deputy. “There’s no need to remove labels or empty containers. We take everything as is.

“Everything we collect goes into boxes that are sealed, labeled and weighed, and then delivered to our District 2 office on Falkenburg Road in Tampa, where it’s securely stored until we take it to the City of Tampa’s 3,000-degree incinerator to be destroyed. The drugs never leave the chain of custody.”

This fall’s Operation Medicine Cabinet will take place Dec. 1 at the same times and locations.

Throughout the year, South Shore residents can take small amounts of pills or capsules to the District 4 command office, 508 33rd St. S.E., Ruskin. Syringes or liquids are not permitted at this location, however.