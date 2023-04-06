Riverfest Carnival and Shrine Circus set to run April 6-9

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Riverfest Carnival and Shrine Circus is set for April 6 to 9 at the International Independent Showmen’s Association in Riverview.

Since its inception five years ago (but closed for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic), Riverfest has been an annual fundraiser for the Independent Showmen’s Association Museum, which sits across the street from the association grounds at 6915 Riverview Drive.

This year marks the first time the Egypt Shrine Circus, now in its 58th year, is set to run at the International Independent Showmen’s Association grounds. Along with a three-ring circus, highlights include Egypt Shrine Clowns and Circus Hollywood performances.

As for Riverfest, “we just really wanted to stay with tradition,” said Joey Even, office manager for Arnold Amusements, which runs Riverfest. Both Tom Arnold and his father, Ivan Arnold, served as presidents for both the museum and the showmen’s association, Even said. Tom Arnold is the current museum president. Ivan Arnold died in 2021.

Riverfest furthers Ivan Arnold’s vision “to bring something to the association’s grounds that the general public can enjoy,” because for many years “the grounds had been open only to association members,” Even said.

For years, Gibsonton, or “Gibtown,” has been known as the winter home for show people, thanks to “a special zoning that allows us to bring all of our equipment home with us to our backyards, or in some cases, even our front yards,” Even said.

“Technically speaking, we’re north of Riverview. The Alafia River [marks the split] between Riverview and Gibsonton.”Now, through event and museum offerings, people in the greater Riverview area and beyond can “come in and see what we do, not only as a line of work but also as to what we can do to bring good to the community,” Even said.

In addition to Riverfest and the Egypt Shrine Circus, fundraisers held in conjunction with area businesses and nonprofits deepen the association’s community roots. Such events include the annual Christmas party for school-aged children with special needs and the annual Gibtown Bike Fest held in January. According to Even, it’s the second-largest such event in the state.

The grounds also are home to “the world’s largest international carnival trade show,” next scheduled for Feb. 13-16, 2024.

As for the April 6-9 Riverfest Carnival and Shrine Circus, Even described it as a great draw for “good, wholesome family fun right here in our backyard,” with offerings that include retail and arts and crafts vendors, pony and camel rides, carnival rides and games, thrill acts outside the circus tent and an Easter egg hunt. Don’t forget carnival food concessions, including “everything from cotton candy and candy apples to pizza and turkey legs to funnel cakes and fried Oreos,” Even said. “And that’s just a sampling.”

Details for Riverfest and the Shrine Circus differ. There is no cost for Riverfest parking and general admission. Tickets for the Shrine Circus cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Promotions include the two-for-one Friday 4 p.m. early show for seniors over 60 years of age. For children, the Thursday promotion allows for three kids to enter for free with each adult paid ticket.

Riverfest gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. As for closing, “we’ll stay open to at least 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday if people are still here, and we traditionally close between 7 and 8 p.m. on Sunday,” Even said.

Meanwhile, Shrine Circus show times are scheduled for April 6 at 6:30 p.m.; April 7, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; April 8, at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and April 9, at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For more information, and to confirm Riverfest particulars, visit the International Independent Showmen’s Association Facebook page or www.gibtownshowmensclub.com or call 813-677-3590.

For Shrine Circus information and to confirm its particulars, visit the Egypt Shrine Circus Facebook page or www.EgyptShrineCircus.com or call: 813-884-8381. Please note, children without adult supervision will not be admitted.