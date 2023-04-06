Obituaries for the week of April 6, 2023

Monica Korman Schofield

Monica Korman Schofield, 95, of Sun City Center, FL, died peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family, on March 4, 2023. Monica is survived by her sister, Kathryn Fitzgerald of Springfield, MA; her daughters, Marylouise Black of Easton, CT, Kathryn (Timothy) Lund of Gainesville, VA, Monica Glenn of Smyrna, GA; and her son, William (Laura) Schofield of Newtown, CT. She was the devoted grandmother of Monica (Michael) Ogrinz of Easton, CT; Alexis (Staffan) Bjorlin of Palo Alto, CA; Peter Max (Anna) Black of Camden, ME; Matthew Lund of Gainesville, VA; Kristen Bentley of Clarksville, TN; Kaitlyn (Mike) Myers of Culpeper, VA; Maya Glenn of Austell, GA; Sean (Curnisha) Glenn of Columbus, GA; and Craig (Alyson) Firgon of Haverhill, MA. Monica was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren. William Schofield, her husband of 73 years and the love of her life, predeceased her in January of 2019.

Monica was born in Springfield, MA, on May 4, 1927, to a large, devout Roman Catholic family. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Springfield in 1944 at the height of World War II. She journeyed to Norwalk, CT, enrolling in Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1946-1947 with a registered nurse degree. At this time, she was also in the Nurse Cadet Corps of the United States Military and officially named in the Women’s War Memorial in Washington, DC. While in Norwalk, she met and married her “Bill,” the foundation of her life.

Norwalk, then Wilton, and, finally, Sun City Center, FL, became their home. Throughout her long life, Monica was devoted to her husband, family, church and the profession of nursing. Every challenge life presented was relentlessly confronted and conquered, whether it be new medical information; the nurturing of flowers in the unforgiving Florida soil; recalling the rosters and schedules of all baseball, football and hockey leagues; or mastering her golf game. Her only nemesis was demon technology, particularly the cell phone.

Whenever there was an emergency, an illness, a need, everyone from family to neighbors called Monica. She gave of herself to all, dropping everything to help. And she always had a witty quip to bring a smile to everyone she met. Her voracious memory was both a bane to her children and a blessing. She never forgot a birthday, be it for family or friend.

Monica was an active member of the Sun City Center Community for over 30 years, as well as a parishioner of Prince of Peace Church. A Mass of Special Intention in her name will be celebrated at Prince of Peace on July 15, 2023, at 8 a.m. and on Aug. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. A Memorial Mass in her honor is scheduled for May 12, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Redding, CT, where she will then rest in peace beside her beloved husband.

Mary E. Gustafson

Mary E. Gustafson died on March 29, 2023, at South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center, FL. A long-time resident of St. Croix, she and her husband Robert, along with their eight-year old son, Robert, arrived on St. Croix in 1969. Both Robert and Mary accepted positions at St. Croix Country Day School. Mary was born in Homestead, PA, to Michael and Margaret Flaherty (nee Sheridan) in 1932. She joined the U. S. Navy in 1952 and, while serving, met her husband, both being stationed at the U. S. Naval Hospital at St. Albans, New York.

Hillside Properties, a real estate agency, was owned and operated on St. Croix by Mary as principal broker for over 25 years. As a Realtor, she served as an officer on the boards of both the local and territorial Board of Realtors. She was very active in animal welfare causes and twice served as a board member of the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center.

She is predeceased by her beloved son, Robert, and her sisters, Patricia ‘Patsy’ Ann Stanton and Margaret ‘Peggy’ Jo Stanley. She is survived by her sister-in law, Ruth Wolf; several nieces and nephews in the states; lifelong and loving friend, Dr. Olaf G. Hendricks, and the Hendricks family; her godchildren, Rabiah Hendricks Foss and Leshaunee Beatty; her friends of many years on St. Croix, including Orneth LaCorbiniere, Johanna Renzi and Hanne Rasmussen; her friends in Sun City Center, Elsa Mendiola, Lois Goodwin, Janice Razniewski, Olive Schoonmaker, Paula Rivara and Debbie Dinitz; and her daughter-in-law, Deborah Gaffin, of Parrish.

Mary is a full-body donor to Science Care. There will be no funeral or memorial services. She wished to have any contributions made in her memory sent to The St. Croix Animal Welfare Center.

Inge Hansen Odmann

Inge Hansen Odmann, age 87, of Sun City Center, Florida, died Tuesday, March 28th. She is survived by her husband, Ake Odmann; her children and their spouses, Anita and Alan Picard, Kenneth and Virna Odmann and Scott Odmann; and her grandchildren, Melissa Picard, Erik Picard, Jeffrey Picard, Prisca Feliciano and Mike Feliciano.

Inge was born in 1935 in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Elna and Christian Hansen. She came to the United States in 1954, at the age of 19, and lived in NYC where she worked as a hair stylist. She became a US Citizen, got married and raised three children. She was a devoted mother who always put her children first. She had a profound love of dogs, the bigger the better!

We will remember Inge for her kindness, someone who would go out of her way to help others.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Animal Shelter. That would make her happy.

Joseph Plaskon

Joseph Plaskon, 93, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 27, 2023. He was an Eagle Scout from New Jersey, served in the Air Force in the South Pacific and was a two-time armed forces tournament champion in table tennis. He was a proud veteran and retired from PHD Mfg. as a sales executive after many years of service. He was a proprietor of a furniture store before passing it along to his sons. He was a patriarch of his family, avid cook, golfer, gamesman, volunteer for nearly 20 years for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marie Theresa Plaskon; his sister, Edna Lasko; and his grandson, Zachary Wall. Survivors include his sisters Barbara Kately and Maryanne Romano; his four sons, Robert (Kathy) Plaskon, Donald (Diane) Plaskon, Thomas (Sheila) Plaskon and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Plaskon; his daughter, Nancy (John) Wall; his brother in-law, Richard (Rosalie) Newsome; sister in-law, Joan (Jimmy) Newsome; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held in Ohio and announced soon to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, Florida 33573.

To share your condolences to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Plaskon, please visit Tribute Store.

Jeri Hundertmark

Jeri Loretta Gee Hundertmark passed away on March 27, 2023, at the age of 91 at the Hospice House in Sun City Center. She was born on February 16, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, to Worthy D. Gee and Elsie L. (Wake) Gee. She was married to Thad R. Hundertmark Sr. until his death in 1998. She is survived by their four children, Hollie Fox (Mike), Lisa Abney (Jim), Thad R. “Rob” Hundertmark Jr. (Donna) and Tim Hundertmark (Dawn); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Dotty Guerrera, and several nieces.

Jeri graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and earned a master’s degree from Indiana University in guidance and counseling. She began her career in education as a junior high school P.E. and health teacher, moving on to become a guidance counselor in Mooresville, Indiana, for 25 years. After her retirement from the school system, she became a motivational speaker and was a member of the National Speakers Association. She moved to Sun City Center in 2003 and found many volunteer opportunities with a variety of local organizations: LifePath Hospice, the Kings Point library, multiple Bible study groups, Good Samaritan Mission, CARE Animal Shelter, Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center, SCC Emergency Squad and the library at Aston Gardens.

She formerly was a member of the Mooresville Friends Church (Quaker) and attended various churches in the local area. She was a self-taught folk artist and became accomplished in the art of Scherenschnitte (paper cutting) in addition to many other forms of paper arts. She loved teaching and sharing her interests with others. Some of her work has been displayed in the President Benjamin Harrison House in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 6th, at 1 p.m. at Aston Gardens at the Courtyards. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Camp Bayou, PO Box 507, Ruskin, FL 33570, or to the library fund at Aston Gardens at the Courtyards, 231 Courtyard Blvd., SCC, FL 33573.