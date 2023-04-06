Marker will honor Sun City Center as Florida’s first retirement community

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The Fifties Decade: those post-war years are noted in history as an era of economic growth and prosperity for those willing to work hard. Many middle-class seniors, with assured income from Social Security and pension checks, left their workplaces with renewed confidence about selling their homes and relocating for retirement.

Del Webb, an Arizona developer with vision, didn’t want to just sell homes to those retirees seeking a warmer climate. He wanted to sell an active lifestyle, so in 1960, he built two Sun City communities, one near Phoenix and a second in southern California. He quickly recognized senior migration eastward, so he built Sun City Center, the first planned active retirement community in Florida. (Note: The “Center” was added to the name to avoid confusion with a Sun City community south of Ruskin.)

At a Sun City Center Community Association (CA) member meeting on March 22, History Society Chair Susan Muise and member David Lemley introduced a community project to honor SCC’s place in history. The marker will be erected this fall adjacent to the SCC Community Association administrative building.

To be clear, this designation applies only to the section of the Sun City Center postal zip code (33573) that was, in fact, started by Del Webb. Residents are members of the CA, which manages the member-owned amenities.

At that association meeting on March 22, a video presentation by Muise and Lemley showed members the marker’s attractive design with information about SCC on one side and about Del Webb on the other. Muise then described the next phase—a community fund drive to raise the estimated cost of $4,000. Checks payable to SCCCA or cash can be dropped off at the CA office, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Boulevard, Monday-Friday during office hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the History Society, 901 Cherry Hills Drive, in the Information Center on Tuesday afternoons or Thursday mornings. The donation must be in an envelope marked “History Society/Historic Marker Project.”

The Sun City Center History Society, led for many years by John Bowker and now by Muise, is a CA committee. Members work diligently to preserve the community’s history. Muise attributes the marker concept to Marilyn Miller, a former board member and SCC History Society proponent. “The project stalled when Marilyn moved from Sun City Center a few years ago but was revived last year when David Lemley joined us. His interest in the concept was piqued, and he ran with it by finalizing the research and proposing a design,” she said.“I joined the history society after reading the new 60-year SCC history book. I wanted to learn more, and what I discovered was a much more interesting and diverse past than I ever expected. I give credit to the long line of trailblazers for the community’s success and the history society for preserving the story,” Lemley said.

“We are making this a community project so members can be a part of it. If only 2,000 of our 11,500 members donate $2 each, we will have enough,” Muise said.