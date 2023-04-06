Jury: Keetley guilty of Guitrons’ murders in Ruskin

By STEPHEN FLANAGAN JACKSON

“That’s the guy!” A survivor of a barrage of gunshots pointed straight at Micheal Keetley, aka The Ice Cream Man, in Hillsborough County Circuit Court during Keetley’s trial for two murders and four attempted murders in Ruskin back in late 2010. The incriminating statement and other circumstantial evidence swayed a jury, finally rendering guilty verdicts some 13 years after Keetley was charged and jailed in Tampa.

The jury in the March 2023 trial of Keetley returned the guilty verdicts against Keetley last week in the shooting deaths of brothers, Juan “Magic” Guitron, 28, and Sergio “Spider” Guitron, 22, in front of a porch at their Ruskin home on Ocean Mist Court early in the dark morning of Thanksgiving in 2010. Keetley, 53, maintains his innocence but declined to take the stand in his own defense. A hung jury voted 10-2 in Keetley’s favor in 2020. The Keetley case set a record for Hillsborough County’s longest running murder case that had not been to trial. Keetley, unable to afford a bail at a reported $900,000, had remained in county jail since being arrested and charged shortly after the murders.

This time around state prosecutors brought in victim and witness Gonzalo Guevera, who was shot four times that fateful night but was still able to identify Keetley. State prosecutors told jurors that Keetley was a revenge-seeking vigilante, posing as a lawman, who mistakenly went after the wrong people. The six men shot that fateful early Thanksgiving Day had nothing to do with Keetley’s robbery and shooting in Sun City, according to police investigators.

Keetley had been severely wounded some ten months earlier in 2010 while peddling his ice cream products from a bright purple Ford van in “old” Sun City. Keetley was robbed of $12 and sustained wounds to his right hand and arm. He maintained his innocence, claiming the injuries left him disabled and not able to shoot a firearm. In a previous police interview Keetley had commented, “What am I going to do? Hobble over there and shoot them left handed?”

Keetley’s high-profile defense attorneys, Richard Escobar & Associates, could not overcome a barrage of circumstantial evidence, even though no weapon was ever presented in court. Prosecutors showed the jury extensive research on Keetley’s computer gathered prior to the two killings. This included details about firearms and other terms related to the Thanksgiving 2010 shootings and killings.

Keetley, now returned to county jail, is expected to be sentenced to prison May 26 by Judge Christopher Sabella to mandatory life imprisonment without parole, barring an appeal.

(The Keetley case has been covered previously in The Observer News, and online at www.observernews.net/, most recently on Feb. 14, 2019.)