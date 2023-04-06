Commissioner Michael Owen furthers his march against youth vaping

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County commissioners in March approved a temporary ban on the establishment of new vaping stores within 500 feet of public and private elementary, middle and high schools.

At its meeting April 5, the board was expected to continue that moratorium as it considers an amendment to the Hillsborough County Land Development Code (LDC) that would make the temporary ban permanent.

Commissioners were expected to approve public hearings on the issue scheduled for April 19 and May 3.

Spearheading the effort is commissioner Michael Owen, who in November was elected to represent District 4, which includes parts of Riverview and Brandon and all of Lithia, Plant City, Ruskin and Sun City Center to Apollo Beach.

According to Owen, the proposed LDC amendment would affect shops near schools that conduct sales of vaping products in excess of 20 percent of total monthly retail sales. At issue are devices, including electronic cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos and pipes, that employ an electronic, chemical or mechanic means to produce vapor or aerosol from a vapor product containing nicotine or any other substance. Also affected are items to be used in conjunction with the vaping devices, such as replacement cartridges.

In an interview April 2, Owen said he believes he has bipartisan support for the moratorium and LDC amendment, and that he hasn’t heard “a lot of negative feedback from the business community” since the temporary moratorium took hold March 1. If that will hold true remains to be seen with public hearings on tap.

Meanwhile, by addressing new vaping retail outlets in the LDC amendment, the aim is “not to punish the buyer of the product but rather to prevent vaping retailers from marketing to youth,” said Owen, who by example noted one vaping store in particular that sits across the street from an elementary school in Valrico.

“My position is that vaping stores are advertising in and of themselves,” Owen said. “You pull out of the school, see a vape shop with cartoon characters on its windows, that’s marketing to me. And I believe everyone I’ve talked to about it agrees.”

According to a vaping report Owen requested in December, county staff as of Feb. 15 had identified approximately 200 permitted retailers that sell vaping devices or products within 500 feet of a public or private school campus. The study reviewed as well a database of 289 elementary, middle and high schools. The number of permits issued for selling retail tobacco, nicotine and hemp products amounted to 1,985 permits countywide.

“Unfortunately, we can face some real legal challenges if we try to shut down vaping shops that are already established legally under the existing laws,” Owen said. “But we can prevent any more of them from opening up within 500 feet of any elementary, junior or high school, public, private or charter.”

As an elected official, “the last thing I want to do is restrict businesses,” Owen said. “But when it comes to the protection of our youth, that is priority number one.” Moreover, Owen said, addressing new vaping retail outlets, as opposed to existing vape shops, prevents creating “a hornet’s nest for our sheriff’s department as it relates to enforcement.”

Owen said “it’s staggering” and “mindboggling” how many vape shops are in operation near schools, which is why his initiative calls as well for county officials to provide a public awareness and education campaign about the dangers of youth vaping.

“Vaping is an epidemic with our youth, and the numbers show that,” Owen said.

According to the county’s Feb. 15 report, a joint study of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million middle and high school students reported current (past 30-day) e-cigarette use in 2022. Nearly 85 percent of these students used flavored e-cigarettes, and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

Additionally, the 2022 Florida Youth Tobacco Survey Report indicates that 22.9 percent of middle and high school students in Hillsborough County reported having tried tobacco or electronic vapor products.

The CDC reports that “most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm brain development, which continues into the early mid-twenties.”

Regulating vaping is nothing new for Hillsborough County commissioners, who in 2019 passed an ordinance that addresses the sale, possession and use of vape devices or vaping products to anyone under the age of 21. According to Owen, the proposed LDC amendment would add teeth to the effort to prevent young people from vaping by addressing the location of vaping establishments.