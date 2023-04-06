CC’s Grill, where dining is a pleasure

By LOIS KINDLE

There’s a little-known gem of an eatery in Sun City Center called CC’s Grill, where the food is good, its prices are right and the owners are super friendly.

It’s located in the Atrium Building, 945 North Course Lane, just off the outdoor pool area. You can dine inside or order takeout, and there’s even a window where you can order your food and dine poolside.

CC’s indoor seating capacity is 40.

Woman-owned and operated by friends Carrie Vizzari, Cheryl Kapral and Roni Westlein, CC’s offers breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its breakfast offerings feature four different croissant sandwiches; plain or everything bagels with cream cheese or butter or bacon, ham or sausage; and an all-day breakfast plate special of two eggs your way, bacon or sausage and toast or pancakes.

For the lunch-minded, there are a trio of salads; eight sandwiches, including jumbo, all-beef hot dogs, pressed Cubans, a grilled Rueben on rye and grilled Angus burger; cheese- or meat-lovers flatbread pizza; homemade quiche of the day; and a different homemade soup every day. Think tomato, minestrone, broccoli-cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom and more.

Sandwiches and quiche come with coleslaw or chips. There are also daily specials like Sloppy Joes, chili dogs, a chef salad and other items not featured on the menu.

Desserts include cookies, brownies, crumb cake, floats and more.

“People especially love our old-fashioned, root beer floats,” Westlein said.

CC’s Grill offers veggie dogs, veggie burgers and veggie bacon, upon request. Credit cards are accepted, and catering is available.

“It’s a great place to go, it’s laid back and the ladies are so sweet,” said Amy Minor, one of the eatery’s regulars. “It’s really a nice place to meet friends and eat. The food is fantastic.

“We recently brought friends from Little Harbor with us [as guests], and they just loved it,” Minor said.

Westlein, a retired entrepreneur, agrees.

“It’s a lovely place for people to get together. They come in as strangers and leave as friends,” she said. “We know many customers by their first names. It’s a very relaxed, friendly grill.”

That’s what Vizzari, a licensed massage therapist of 30 years, had in mind when she opened CC’s alone in April 2020.

“It was slow going at first,” she said. “I opened the grill in the midst of COVID, when restaurants were one of the hardest hit industries. From there, we’ve seen a slow, steady increase. We’ve had staying power.”

Kapral and Westlein had been working for her for about a year, when Vizzari invited them to become partners in March 2022.

“I always wanted to be self-employed,” said Kapral, a retired elementary school teacher. “I enjoy the people, especially the return customers and working with Carrie and Roni.”

For more information or to order takeout, call 813-634-0896.