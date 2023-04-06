5 South Shore teams dip to 2-11 on diamond last week

By STEVE JACKSON

The five South Shore high school baseball teams are looking to improve on last week’s poor overall record of two wins and 11 losses. Only Sumner High and Riverview High posted victories. This week, all five squads are scrambling, trying to get back on the winning side in the two or three games on their schedules.

The Riverview Sharks squeaked by Spoto in an eight-inning pitchers’ duel March 28. The Sharks pounded out 11 hits but scored a run in the top of the last inning, the seventh, to go up 2-1 on Spoto who tallied in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Riverview got one more run in the top of the eighth and held Spoto scoreless to capture the exciting contest in which Spoto was held to a total of two hits by Sharks’ junior pitchers, Michael Sims-Gallagher and Anthony Jacquez. Riverview had plenty of offense but could only tally the three winning runs. For Riverview, one score came from Farah Castillo, one from Anthony Lara and one from Jacquez, who also had two hits and one RBI. Junior Devin Mena went 3/4 with two RBIs. Riverview got smashed later last week by Plant High 14-0. Alonso High hosted Riverview for a Saturday game in Tampa and won another pitchers’ duel, 2-1 over Riverview.

Riverview Head Coach Jason Smith’s Sharks have slipped to 6-8 on the season, scoring a grand total of 57 runs and allowing 64. The 5-8 Plant City Raiders visited Riverview early this week. A tough match with rival Lennard High follows this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ruskin. Riverview’s top offensive performer is Farah Castillo, batting .381, 12 runs, eight RBIs, one home run, nine stolen bases. Batting .378 is Adrian Rolan, along with eight stolen bases. Anthony Lara is chipping in with .318. Anthony Jacquez is hitting at a .282 clip with 11 runs and 10 RBIs. Jacquez also has the best earned run average among Riverview hurlers at 2.03. Michael Sims-Gallagher is pitching with an ERA of 3.20, and Victor Peinado’s ERA is 4.57.

Head Coach Stephon Knight is working to shake the 7-7-Spoto Spartans out of the doldrums of a three-game losing streak. Spoto ended the week last Saturday, falling to 5-10 King High in Tampa. Spoto’s Peyton Nisy pitched a complete game, but King scored six in the bottom of the first. Spoto rallied for five in the top of the seventh, but King held on to win 8-7. The Spartans also were dominated by Robinson High last week 10-0. The week started badly with the 3-2 loss in extras to rival Riverview.

Spoto travelled to play Sumner early this week. Then the Brandon Eagles visit Spoto for a Thursday game at 7 p.m. Next week’s agenda for Spoto includes dates with Newsome on Tuesday, a trip to play at Brandon April 13 and a Saturday noon game with Steinbrenner at Spoto on April 15. The Spartans have scored 75 runs this season and yielded 60 in their 14 games to date.

Lennard’s Longhorns are looking to up their 7-6 season mark this week. An early-week visit to 2-10 East Bay may have been the prescription the Horns need. The worksheet then gets a mite tougher with the Riverview Sharks coming to the Ruskin diamond this Thursday at 7 p.m. Lennard then takes a jaunt to Spring Hill for a Saturday 1 p.m. engagement with 9-4 Bishop McLaughlin. Next Monday, April 10, the Lennard Longhorns visit Sumner at 7 p.m. Road games continue April 12 at 7 p.m. with the 6-9 Riverview Rams in Sarasota. Coach Martinez’ Horns have crossed the plate 57 times this season and permitted opponents 49 runs.

East Bay continues its hard luck season at 2-10. Head Coach Rowland Ruiz is suffering with the Indians coughing up 96 runs and only scoring 51 this season. The Indians have lost four straight, including a 12-0 whipping early last week to the 5-8 Plant City Raiders. East Bay has three games in a row with teams with a winning record. First up was 7-6 Lennard on April 4 and then a Thursday evening visit to 11-3 Durant Cougars in eastern Hillsborough County. Next week the Bloomingdale Bulls, 9-4, visit EB at Big Bend Road on April 11. The Indians have a reasonable chance for a victory April 13 when they visit the 2-12 Tampa Bay Tech Titans.

The Sumner High Stingrays continue to top all South Shore baseball teams with their 9-5 worksheet. Under Head Coach Kennedy Duran, the Stingrays have put up 98 runs and yielded only 67 in 14 games. The Rays split two games last week, bashing Brandon and falling to Steinbrenner. Early this week, Sumner visited the 10-5 Gaither High Cowboys, hosted Spoto and trek to play Plant City April 6 at 7 p.m. Next Monday rival Lennard comes to Sumner for a 7 p.m. clash. (See more coverage every week of Sumner High sports in separate articles in The Observer News and ObserverNews.net.)