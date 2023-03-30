Obituaries for the week of March 30, 2023

Dr. Vicky C. Langston, PHD

Dr. Vicky C. Langston, Ph.D, age 71, passed away at her home in Sun City Center, FL, on Jan 14, 2023. Dr. Langston was born in 1951 in Memphis, TN, to parents Harvey and Leonese Langston. Growing up in Memphis, she was active in Girl Scouts as a member of St. Matthews Methodist Church. She graduated from Messick High School in 1969 and attended Randolph Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, VA, where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science in 1973. While attending RMWC, she became interested in broadcasting, becoming a DJ and news reader for the college radio station.

Vicky spent her junior year abroad attending the University of Reading, England. This led to a lifelong interest in all things English and a fascination with tracing the Langston family ancestry to old England. Vicky continued her education with a M.A. from Memphis State University, and in 1983 she received her Ph.D in economics from the University of Texas, Austin. After working for the Lower Colorado River Authority in Austin, TX, focusing on oil and natural gas price forecasting, Dr. Langston transitioned to teaching economics at Central Texas College in Killeen, TX. She left Austin to begin teaching as a professor of economics at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, and, eventually, finished her career as a professor of economics and assistant dean of the Turner College of Business at Columbus State University in Columbus, GA.

Dr. Langston retired from Columbus State University in 2016 and moved to Kings Point in Sun City Center, FL, where she enjoyed collecting shells on the beaches, making jewelry as an avid member of the Kings Point Lapidary Club and growing pineapples and orchids in her flower beds.

Dr. Langston is preceeded in death by her parents, Harvey and Leonese Langston. She is survived by her brother, Leo Langston, and his wife, Linda; her niece, Jennifer Outlaw, and her children, Tyler, Hayden and Ava Outlaw; her nephew, Bryan Langston, and his fianceé, Brianna Mauro, and their children Luciana and Declan Langston.

Renate Boraks Greenfield

Renate Boraks Greenfield was born on October 8, 1946, and departed this life on March 11, 2023, in Apollo Beach, FL. Renate was born in Frankfurt, Germany, to Holocaust survivor parent Sigmund (Siggy) Boraks and Margot Neuburger Boraks. The family immigrated to New Orleans with the assistance of the American Jewish Federation and were embraced by the congregants of Gates of Prayer Synagogue.

Renate worked in the restaurant and hotel industry throughout the Southeast, opening her own restaurant and catering services in Montgomery, AL. She then pursued a career in real estate, which she realized was her true passion. She became a broker and owned her own real estate companies in both Pennsylvania and Florida. This was a career she loved by bringing together buyers and sellers to each fulfill their dream

Though currently distraught, Renate’s family is feeling some comfort, that she’s out of pain and at peace.

Renate is survived by her children, Ingrid (David) Moody, Ursula (Brett) Tolbert and Tanja (Jeffrey) Cebula; grandchildren, Lauren and Kirsten Moody, Blake and Payton Tolbert, and Logan and Jayson Cebula; brothers Henry (Beau) Boraks and Peter (Judy) Boraks Sr.; and sister, Brigitte (Gary) Becker.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Apollo Beach on a date to be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the USF Health Neuroscience Institute at (giving.usf.edu #251900).