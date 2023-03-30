CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

By now, you must know that the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce has moved to 4051 Upper Creek Drive – Suite 100. We’re not that far away from where we used to be, just one mile down 674. And many of you have stopped by to check out our new digs. But just as many of you have noted that you think we are difficult to find.

It really is easy. I promise. We want you to drop by. So try this. We are on the corner of 674 and Upper Creek Drive in the Medical Arts Building. Most everyone can find that big white building. But that’s where the confusion begins. We are in Suite 100. The biggest take away is you should not go near the main entrance. We have our very own entrance around the back of the building. If you go in that main entrance, you will never find us.

Rather, you should take a look at the main entrance. Then look to your right. You’ll see SunExpress Pharmacy – Suite 102 and Millennium Physicians Group- Suite 101. Pass by both of them, and turn to go around the building. We are the only office on the back of the building – Suite 100. There is a sign in front of the chamber door. But we’re waiting for a couple more signs to replace the signs that disappeared overnight.

Still confused? We can talk you through it! Give me a call at 813-634-5111. We still do faxing and copying for a nominal charge. We still give you referrals for whatever you need. Our members are ready and willing to help you out with any and all projects you may have. Just don’t wander around aimlessly in the main building unless you’re trying to get your steps in for the day.

We’ve still have not unpacked those last five boxes. I wish they would disappear like those two outdoor signs. See you soon!

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com.