Stingrays continue success

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays continued their early season success with a victorious run in the Saladino Tournament’s Silver group, defeating Seffner Christian 8-6 to win their bracket. The Stingrays earned their way into the championship game with wins over Seffner (4-2) and South Shore rival East Bay (8-5) before losing to another South Shore rival, Riverview (7-2). Kennedy Duran is getting inspired play out of his young squad, and it is showing in the results on the field.

Sumner opened Saladino play against Seffner Christian, the first meeting between the two schools, and scored all of its runs in the first inning. The pitching duo of junior Landon Wilder, credited with the win, and sophomore Rhyan Yetman teamed up to hold the Crusaders to two runs to open the tourney with the victory. The team then faced the Indians of East Bay and again started fast, scoring six runs in the first two innings. Stingray sophomore Luke Parson, in relief of starter Gavin Albritton, struggled in the fifth, giving up five earned runs, but regained his composure, completing the game and earning the win. The ‘Rays only stumble in the bracket was to Riverview, a team that Sumner had defeated just a week before. The Stingrays enjoyed the benefit of getting to play all of their Saladino tournament games in the confines of their home diamond.

Sumner faced Seffner Christian for the second time in four days, which gave the Stingray’s a little information to work with in approaching the game. The Crusaders got out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, touching up junior starter Gavin Albritton. Albritton settled in and pitched four innings, giving up three runs, and left the game with a 4-3 lead. The Stingrays mounted a threat in the bottom of the first but left the bases loaded with a ground out to end the inning. The ‘Rays, on a Manny Ramos base hit, tied the game up in the bottom of the second. Freshman Winston Penant relieved Albritton to start the fifth and tossed a couple of scoreless innings before surrendering three runs, none of them earned, in the top of the seventh to temporarily hand the lead to the Crusaders. The Stingrays loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning ,bringing senior Derrick Burgos to the plate. The scene was set for a dramatic finish and Derrick didn’t disappoint, taking a pitch and driving it over the fence for the Stingray walk-off grand slam, sending the home crowd home happy.

The team took the rest of the week off for spring break and reveled in the exciting win. Sumner returns to regular season action on Tues., March 21, welcoming Wharton HS for a non-district match-up. The team won’t play again until the following Thursday, Mar. 23, traveling to Newsome. The Stingrays are a very respectable 7-3 at about the mid-way point of the season and look to continue building momentum heading into the post-season.