Obituaries for the week of March 23, 2023

Dr. Edward C. Hohler

On Monday, March 13, 2023, Dr. Edward C. Hohler, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away. He was 80 years old. He was born in Mound, MN, on October 9, 1942, and moved to Apopka, FL, with his family when he was 8 years old. A graduate of Apopka High School, he went on to serve in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman Third Class. After his time in the service, he worked for Trans World Airlines at Kennedy Space Center for ten years as a medical material specialist. He then went on to get his degree at Central Florida University and Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. In 1978, he opened his optometry practice, High Springs Optical, in High Springs, FL, and continued his career in optometry in Lake City, Gainesville and Gibsonton. During that time, he was an active member of the Lions Sight Foundation and the American Optometric Association.

Ed met his beautiful wife, Mary Ann, when he was in the 9th grade, and she in the 8th grade. They married on May 3, 1965, and enjoyed 57 years together. Throughout their marriage, they worked together at Kennedy Space Center and during his time as an optometrist. They raised two children together, Jim, who resides in Ruskin, FL, and Cindy who resides in Florence, KY. They have also enjoyed spending time with their grandson Andrew, and granddaughter, Brooke. From the beginning, their focus has always been family first. Ed enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; son, James Hohler (Tawnya); daughter, Cynthia Hohler; grandson, Andrew Dalholt; granddaughter, Brooke Mickelson; and brother, Robert Hohler (Bettie). He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Hohler, and his sister, Patty McKillop (Jerry).

Services for Dr. Hohler were held at Calvary Church, 1250 East College Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570, on Monday, March 20, at 2 p.m. with visitation preceding the service from 1 to 2 p.m. The graveside service was on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511.

Doug Cockerham

It has been two years since our wonderful son, Doug, could not take the pain in his life any longer. There’s not a single moment of every day that Dougie isn’t missed. There are no words that can express just how much not having him with us has changed our families. We would give anything to hear that full loud voice and be a recipient of his practical jokes and great wit. He was a bear of a man with a loving heart. If you were fortunate enough to call him friend, he would always be there for you, but a stranger in need he would also help.

His children, Kristen and Magnus held the most special spot in his heart. It is so very sad that he was not allowed to reconnect with his children. They were his pride and joy! He shed many tears over the separation; it haunted him day and night.

Doug was most comfortable in nature. On his boat, The Wet Ass, with his kids, fishing the bay for sharks was the best of times. Darren reminded us, he never slept in a tent while camping, so he could see the stars.

Doug’s love of football transferred to his children. He coached their teams for years. Often you would see his big blue truck loaded with kids going to a game or practice. He never said no to, “Coach, I need….”

Doug’s downturn began when a doctor kept prescribing pain medication for a bad surgery on his knee. This lead to deepen his depression and led to other addictions. As hard as we tried, we could not save Dougie, and the world is a much sadder place without him.

Victor Joseph Miranda

In memorial of Victor Joseph Miranda, who one year ago on March 28 went to heaven at the age of 41 after a long illness. You are missed sorely everyday; RIP, my son.

Love Mom, Dad, Linda and Sarah

Phillip (PJ) Combs

Happy 37th Birthday, Phillip (PJ) Combs, March 24, 1986.

If you were blessed to have known PJ, you were blessed.

Loved and missed very much,

Mom, Travis, Nana, Grampy and family, friends