Sumner baseball starts strong in Saladino Tournament

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner opened the week welcoming the Sharks. The Stingrays jumped out to a three-run lead in the bottom of the first and added two-run innings in the third and fourth. Strong defense, including a sliding catch by the left fielder and a stretch by first baseman Manny Ramos, ended Riverview threats, and starting pitcher Ethan Dejesus kept the Sharks from gaining any momentum and was credited with the win. Sumner then traveled to Alonso and, for the first time this season, gave up double digit runs to an opponent. The Ravens jumped out to a 9-0 lead on the strength of a four-run first and a five-run second inning. Sumner mounted a threat with a three-run fourth, but Alonso matched those runs in the bottom of the frame. Stingray sophomore Luke Parson took the loss giving up four earned runs in two innings of work. Brenden Rodriguez, a Sumner senior, was a bright spot for the offense with a four-hit night, including a double and driving in four runs.

The ‘Rays played the opening game of the Saladino Tournament on Saturday at home, welcoming Seffner Christian to Sumner HS. The Stingrays used a four-run first inning to score all the runs they’d need to capture the tourney opening game win. Sumner sophomore Jesse Robledo and Zach Hutchinson each went 1-2 with an RBI in the win. Junior Landon Wilder got credit for the victory for five innings, giving up a single run. The team will play games Monday vs. East Bay and Tuesday, re-matching against Riverview (before this edition hits the streets) and are scheduled to play a game against an opponent to be determined on Wednesday, Mar. 15.

The Sumner softball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a rousing 16-0 win over the Hillsborough Terriers. The Terriers were late arrivers at the Sumner HS complex and didn’t have to wait long to get back on the bus back to Hillsborough. The Stingray starters batted around in lighting the scoreboard for 10 runs in the first inning. In fact, the Stingrays broke the scoreboard as it cannot accommodate more than single digits for an inning. The starters gave way to a number of subs in the second inning on their way to adding six more runs to their total. The Terriers hit in the top of the third and went scoreless, sending them back to the bus. Stingray senior, Savana Robnett, who serves as the team’s starting catcher, went 2-2 and drove in four runs. Megan deVilliers and fellow senior Alyssa Vallad both went 2-2 and drove in three runs each for the victors.

The Stingrays faced a tougher challenge two days later traveling to Durant. Sumner came away with the 7-3 victory, but the game was tight for the first five innings with the teams tied at three at the end of the fifth. The Stingrays pulled away with back-to-back two-run innings to complete the victory. Senior Alyssa Vallad took over in the circle for freshman Aliyanis Stubbs and pitched the rest of the game, giving up a single earned run to get the win. Alyssa is now 2-1 on the season with a 1.05 ERA. Savana Robnett and Aliyanis Stubbes each drove in two runs in the victory. Sumner will take a week off for spring break and return to competition on Mar. 21, welcoming Alsonso to Sumner HS.