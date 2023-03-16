Obituaries for the week of March 16, 2023

Robert A. Lincicome

Robert (Bob) A. Lincicome, longtime resident of Sun City Center, Fla., and Sebago, Maine, passed away on March 3, 2023. He was the son of Arthur and Myrtle Lincicome of Urbana, Ill., and was born on Oct. 30, 1929. His early years were spent in Urbana until the family moved to Chicago. As a teenager, he spent summers in Urbana where he worked summer jobs at the University of Illinois Department of Agriculture. He completed high school at the Chicago University Lab School. He moved on to the University of Illinois where he was a member of Acacia fraternity and earned his bachelor’s degree.

He then enlisted in the US Army where he served for two years, working with munitions. He had a successful career in journalism, and his employment in the power industry necessitated several moves and afforded him the opportunity to travel in Europe and Canada and, in time, become the editor of the Electric Power and Light Magazine.

In his personal life, he was active in the Boy Scouts. He was involved in little theatre and had lead roles in the productions of The Man of LaMancha and The King and I. His hobby was painting, and it brought him great joy. He was an active soloist in the churches the family attended. He was an avid pilot and loved having his own plane. He was a Master Mason in the Grand Lodge of Massachsetts for 56 years and affiliated with the Kora Shriners of Lewiston, Maine.

Following retirement, he served his communities, becoming an emergency medical technician, licensed in both Maine and Florida. After 15 years he began his second retirement and enjoyed life with his family, traveling between Maine and Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his first wife, the former Joyce Munro Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jane Strickland Lincicome; daughters, Julia Withers (Robert “Jake”), of Attleboro, Mass., and Katherine Whittier (Stephen “Steve”), of Naples, Fla.; step-daughters, Lisa Adkins-Cepurna (Richard), of Marietta Ga., Tracy Pyle (Larry), of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Jennifer Dirzius (Matt), of Saunderstown, R.I., Amy Kapilow-Cohen (Liam), of Norfolk, Mass.; and four great-grandchildren.

He was a talented painter and vocalist and all-around great father, grandfather, great grandfather and a terrific husband. He was well lived and well loved.

He is sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held later. Burial will be in Sebago, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice or to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Clarence Ridgley

Clarence Ridgley, 83, peacefully passed away at home in Sun City Center with his wife, Virginia, by his side, March 6, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Dorothy Ridgley, and his brother, Harold Donald Ridgley. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Ridgley; son, Brent Ridgley (Jeannie); daughter, Christine (Noah) Rust; grandchildren, Jerel and Jeremy Ridgley, Ethan and Reagan Rust; and many loving nieces and nephews.

After serving in the Army, Clarence and Virginia settled in their hometown, Pontiac, Mich. Clarence worked for GM Truck and Coach and happily retired after 30 years. He and Virginia enjoyed many years traveling in the US and Canada in their RV, spending many winters in Palmetto, Fla., at the Winterset RV Resort. Eventually, they moved permanently to Sun City Center in 2013.

Clarence loved classic cars and enjoyed driving them Dream Cruise in Michigan down Woodward Ave. He enjoyed the beach, biking, reading, fishing, movies, shuffling, musical concerts and theatre, and building decks. They spent many Wednesdays listening to The Sun City Center Pickers. He was a member of Sun City Center United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the Breakaway Group. He was a really good man, terrific father, great friend with an awesome sense of humor and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 12 to 3 p.m. with a luncheon in the Atrium Building Florida Room in the Sun City Center Club House. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to SCCUMC Breakaway, Good Samaritan or charity of your choice.

Donald C. Johnson

Donald C. Johnson (Buzz), 92, a resident of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on March 01, 2023.

Don was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minn., and graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis. He also attended Dunwoody Industrial Institute, receiving a degree in engineering and was also an instructor at Dunwoody. He began working in engineering at Minneapolis Honeywell Regulator Company in April 1954. Don was also employed by Amoco Engineered Plastics Company in Denver, as a sales engineer and also Juno Inc. in Plymouth, Minn.

Don met his wife, Constance (Connie) Wold, at Honeywell, and they were married in 1956 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Northern Iowa. He retired in 1997, and they moved to Sun City Center and bought a house on the Caloosa Greens Golf Course.

Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie; and by his daughters, Susan (Harlan) Cosner, Lisa (David) Ehlers, Caroline (Larry) Nyberg; and son, Donnie Jr. (Jean) Johnson; four grandchildren, A.J. Gladieux, Tyler Nyberg, Dylan Nyberg, Allison Jack; and great-grandson, Lincoln Gladieux.

After moving to SCC, Don enjoyed line dancing, bridge groups with friends, Oldies and Goodies Dance Club, the SCC Shriners Club and the Elks Club in Ruskin. He was a member of the neighborhood golf club at Sandpiper and for several years was a member of Caloosa Golf and Country Club. On Wednesday afternoons Don and Connie enjoyed music by the Front Porch Pickers at the Rollins theater in SCC.

Don was an Army veteran and will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.