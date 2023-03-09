Stingray baseball offense impresses

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Stingray baseball enjoyed a week of putting up big numbers on the scoreboard. The team opened the week with an 11-2 road win at South Shore rival East Bay and followed up that outburst with a much bigger blow-out, 15-4, at home vs. Tampa Bay Tech.

Kennedy Duran has the young Stingrays rolling on offense, and the pitching has been stingy, only allowing eight runs in their first four games, four of those runs in the first inning against the Titans. The Stingrays scored two first inning runs to get on the scoreboard first vs. the Indians. Freshman Ethan Dejesus took the mound and surrendered those two runs back, and East Bay and Sumner saw the first inning tied at two. Those two runs would be the only runs the Stingray staff yielded for the rest of the game. Manny Ramos went 3-3 with a walk and a double, driving in two runs for the winners. Brenden Rodriquez, Isaac Martinez and Jesse Robledo all went 3-5 to bolster the offense and depart East Bay with the 11-2 win.

The ’Rays returned home for the first time this season to face Tampa Bay Tech. A light tower issue moved what was to be their first home game to Bloomingdale, so the team was eager to finally open its home schedule. Landon Wilder got the call to start for Sumner. Landon struggled with control in the first and gave up three runs before giving way to fellow junior Gavin Albritton. Gavin controlled the first and only allowed a fourth inning run the rest of the way for the win. Sumner caught the Titans off guard and perfectly executed a rundown that resulted in an inning ending double play in the third inning. Senior Manny Ramos continued to be hot at the plate and went 3-4, scoring three times and driving in two runs. Sebastian Peralta went 3-4 at the plate and drove in four runs. Sumner is off to a great start and will welcome Riverview on Tuesday, Mar. 7, travel to Alonso on Mar. 9 and host an opening round game in the Saladino tournament on Saturday.

Stingray softball traveled to Wharton and dismantled the Wildcats 17-3, only playing five innings as it run-ruled Wharton. The team returned home to play Plant, a district opponent, and suffered its first loss, 6-0. It was one of those nights, unlike its rousing win vs. Wharton, where Plant found open field and everything Sumner hit found a Panther glove. These ’Rays will look to rebound, and Head Coach Autum and her staff will be sure that the team looks forward and not back. Stingray softball will face Hillsborough at home on Tuesday and travel to Durant on Thurs., Mar. 9, looking to get back to its winning ways before taking a week off from the schedule.