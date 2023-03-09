Florida Strawberry Festival highlights

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The annual celebration of the berry harvest in the world-renowned “Winter Strawberry Festival of the World” continues through March 12 at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City. Now in its 88th year, the 11-day festival is jam-packed with exhibits, rides, food vendors, shows and contests, along with headliner entertainment and shows featuring local talent.

Livestock shows completed included those for dairy and swine. Ongoing and still to come are those for lamb, steer, beef, lambs, poultry and rabbits. Also on tap, strawberry shortcake and strawberry mashed potato pie-eating contests and headliner entertainment, including Wayne Newton (March 10), The Isley Brothers (March 11) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (March 12). Senior Day is March 9, followed by Moonlight Magic (March 10), Farm Worker Appreciation Day (March 11) and Family Day (March 12). Gates open and close at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Wrapping up his final year as Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds president, Paul Davis, in a published letter, spoke of “the challenge of operating this word-renowned event that draws over half-a-million visitors in just 11 days.” Davis said it has been “thrilling” and “exciting” to oversee the festival and “book legendary acts, construct new facilities and navigate an ever-evolving industry.” With Kyle Robinson set to become president, Davis said he will continue to play his part, as a “lifelong Florida Strawberry Festival patrol, volunteer and champion.”

The festival is at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City. For more information, visit www.FLStrawberryFestival.com/.