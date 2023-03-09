SouthShore’s Best Fest! was five festivals in one

By LOIS KINDLE

Visitors to last weekend’s inaugural Best Fest! in Wimauma had the opportunity to visit five different cultural celebrations in one big event.

“The event was a lot of fun, and it was great to share the traditions of the five areas of celebration with everyone,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “There was so much entertainment you had to catch as much as you could when passing through each area.

The folks who turned out reflected the diverse array of cultures the festival represented, Davis said, noting the event captured the essence of the entire South Shore area.

“For a first year event, along with a new location, we are very pleased with the turnout and hope to bring another similar event next year.”