SouthShore’s Best Fest! was five festivals in one

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE
Visitors to last weekend’s inaugural Best Fest! in Wimauma had the opportunity to visit five different cultural celebrations in one big event.

“The event was a lot of fun, and it was great to share the traditions of the five areas of celebration with everyone,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “There was so much entertainment you had to catch as much as you could when passing through each area.

The folks who turned out reflected the diverse array of cultures the festival represented, Davis said, noting the event captured the essence of the entire South Shore area.

“For a first year event, along with a new location, we are very pleased with the turnout and hope to bring another similar event next year.”

BETH STEIN PHOTO
An unidentified girl shows off the Mardis Gras mask she made during Best Fest! weekend, March 4-5.

AMARILIS DELLUS PHOTO
Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi dancers perform at the Día de las Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration during South Shore’s Best Fest! March 4.

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
Costumed dancers performing in the Oktoberfest area at Best Fest! entertain festival-goers.

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
Peter Schwarz, of Schwarz & Baskin Business and Commercial Brokers, and Judith Williams, owner of Fifi’s Fine Resale, are shown having fun in costume at Best Fest!

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
Florida Home Partnership COO Vanessa Josey’s son, Jeremiah, performs as Michael Jackson in the Soul Fest celebration area of Best Fest! March 4.

AMARILIS DELLUS PHOTO
Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi dancers perform at the Día de las Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration during South Shore’s Best Fest! March 4.

DEBBIE CANEEN PHOTO
C.A.R.E. President Joann With and outreach coordinator Cheri Schumacher are seen here at the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort booth during last weekend’s Best Fest!.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Dressed in themed garb, Harold Cifuente, of Wesley Chapel, entertains Best Fest! guests at the Mardi Gras celebration area March 4.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Suzi Bredbenner, of the South Shore Rotary Club, chats with a couple of visitors during BestBest about the club’s programs benefiting area school children. She had 1,000 books for children to give away, thanks to a generous donation by the Friends of the SouthShore Regional Library.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Elliot Taylor, 4, of Wimauma, makes a King cake out of clay under the watchful eyes of Lylly Lynch, of Ruskin, left, and Angilene Richie, of Ruskin, in the Mardi Gras area of Best Fest!

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Wendy Yeo, of Suncoast Credit Union in Ruskin, is amazed at the generous serving of strawberry shortcake she receives from young entrepreneur Kayla Ingram, a Lennard High School senior, at her Kayla Made booth. The teen prepared and sold a variety of other sweets, including cupcakes and cookies, during Best Fest!

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
The Classix country rock band performs a lively version of “China Grove” on the main stage during Best Fest! on March 4. Nine musical bands were featured over the two-day event, and each area of celebration featured additional performers.

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
The St. Paddy’s celebration area featured a “battle” between two performers, one playing an accordion and the other a bagpipe, during South Shore’s Best Fest! March 5.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Karys Rommel, of Bradenton, left, and Presley Jacobs, of Sun City Center, volunteers for Fifi’s Fine Resale, appear together in a photo taken in the Mardi Gras celebration area.

