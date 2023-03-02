Sylvan Learning set for Riverview expansion

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Keeping to her mission that where the community has a need, she will step up to deliver, U.S. Air Force veteran and local entrepreneur and businesswoman Vanity Barr-Little is set to expand her Sylvan Learning footprint.

As owner of Sylvan Learning of Apollo Beach, Barr-Little, who earned her doctoral degree in 2020, is set to open Sylvan Learning of Riverview, at 13444 Boyette Road. The plan is to open in May in time for summer enrollment.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Barr-Little said, noting the developing growth of VANBAR Holdings, whose first offerings were CNA Training and Testing Center in Brandon (for certified nursing assistants, home-health aides and direct-care workers), and Reliable Livescan digital fingerprinting. As for her second Sylvan footprint, “the community is growing and the need is growing as well,” Barr-Little said.

Initially, the need became apparent when Barr-Little, as a military wife and mother of three boys, and now also an infant son, witnessed the effects a new assignment every three years had on her son academically, as he was forced with each military move to switch schools. The pandemic years worsened the situation, with its initial lockdowns, anxiety-producing uncertainties and hybrid learning situations, and Barr-Little found with Sylvan’s supplemental learning support the aid her son needed.

At the time, the closest Sylvan Learning was in Brandon, which prompted Barr-Little to discuss with her husband what it would take to open a Sylvan Learning center closer to home. The Apollo Beach center opened in 2020.

Since then, the Brandon location has closed, its long-time owner retired, and Barr-Little said her Apollo Beach center has experienced dramatic growth. The need for parents to find a Sylvan Learning Center closer to their homes in the Greater Riverview area prompted the expansion plans for VANBAR Holdings.

“I was open to the possibilities, because my whole mindset is wherever there is a need, if I can help, then I will,” said Barr-Little, who lives in Apollo Beach and serves on the board of directors for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. “With the explosive growth in Riverview, and with so many of our parents saying they needed a center closer to home, it made sense to expand north.”

Barr-Little is in the process of hiring teachers and getting set for enrollment. The clock is ticking, she said, because the abrupt disruptions the pandemic had on teaching and mastering basic skills needs to be addressed. Meanwhile, locally and nationwide a teaching shortage continues to take its toll.

“Some students still are very far behind, and teachers have to teach to the standards, so there’s a gap there, which the teachers need help to fill,” Barr-Little said. “The parents are working hard, and they appreciate the help they can get to help their students reach their academic potential.”

As for the teaching ranks, the pandemic “has just made a bad thing worse because the teacher shortage existed prior to the pandemic,” Barr-Little said. “If the students don’t get the attention they need to get up to speed, that’s where Sylvan steps in with intensive personalized learning to help support the effort.”

Erin Messano, center director, operates Sylvan Learning of Apollo Beach and is taking the lead to oversee the Riverview launching. “Erin was chosen to be on the Sylvan Advisory Council this year,” Barr-Little said. “Out of 900 center directors nationwide, she was among the top twelve.”

Hiring for qualified Sylvan tutors in under way, with the benefit of low teacher-to-student ratios, flexible scheduling and no lesson planning. Instructional hours are Monday through Thursday, 1:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer instructional hours run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Saturday hours are the same.

For more information, visit Sylvan Learning of Apollo Beach at 7130 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton, online at https://locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/gibsonton-fl/ or call 813-489-6397.