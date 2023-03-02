Obituaries for the week of March 2, 2023

W. Thomas Grimm

W. Thomas Grimm, of Thomasville, Ga., and Ruskin, Fla., died peacefully in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, surrounded with love, at the home of his daughter, Emily Grimm Glaccum, and granddaughter, Gracie Glaccum, just three days short of his 83rd birthday. Tom was born Feb. 23, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Joseph Lindell Grimm Sr. and the late Evelyn Gleason Grimm.

Tom grew up in Haddonfield, N.J., and graduated from Haddonfield High School, Lehigh University and the University of Virginia Law School, where he was president of the law review. Tom was an attorney, mediator and teacher, and of all jobs, his favorite was later in life as an adjunct professor at Hillsborough Community College. Tom loved working and did so until mid-January when he was unable to work any longer.

Tom, or Papa, as he was known to most, loved life. He loved to travel, read, listen to music, art and loved a good wine! He never met a stranger and made everyone feel special! Of all the things Tom loved, he loved his family most and spent hours on the road to see his children and grandchildren regularly.

Tom was very active in the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin, Fla., and a fund is being created to honor him. Details are available on its website at firehouseculturalcenter.org/.

Tom will be forever missed. He is survived by his children, Emily Grimm Glaccum, of Thomasville, Ga.; Lars Grimm (Carolyn), of Durham, N.C.; Nils Grimm, of San Francisco, Calif.; and grandchildren, Gracie Glaccum, Evie Grimm and Toby Grimm. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph L. Grimm Jr., of Haddonfield, N.J.

A service was held at Trinity Anglican Church in Thomasville, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 5 p.m. and a celebration of life will be held later in March. All are welcome to attend.

John Narcy

John Narcy, 87, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, peacefully in his sleep.

John was born in Gary, Ind., to Eleanor and Frank Narcy on July 7, 1935. He graduated from Tolleston High School and was Indiana State Diving Champion in 1953. He earned his bachelor’s from University of Michigan and master’s from Michigan State University.

In 1960 John became the first diving coach at Michigan State University, where he produced diving champions and Olympians, retiring in 2002 as a diving legend.

John is survived by his wife, Patricia J. Narcy, of Sun City Center, Fla.; daughter, Brandy Oliver, of Seffner, Fla.; sister, Barbara Narcy, of Loveland, Colo.; niece, Donna Climer, of Loveland, Colo.; nephew, Joe Narcy, of Denver, Colo.; nephew, Brett Narcy, of Denver, Colo.; nephew, David Narcy, of Pleasant, N.J.; niece, Charmayne Narcy, of Beaumont, Texas; niece, Kimberly Narcy, of Texas; nephew, Michael Strassburg, of Ill.; niece, Laura Stephenson, of Colo.; nephew, Marc Strassburg, of Colo.; niece, Gina Koch, of Denver, Colo.; niece, Julie Lindberg, of Denver, Colo.; niece, Deborah Smallwood, of Clearwater, Fla.; nephew, Christopher Olson, of Kennesaw, Ga.; niece, Peki Prince, of Macon, Ga. He is predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Baker, of Gary, Ind.; son, John Michael Narcy, of East Lansing, Mich.; mother, Eleanor Cripe, of Commerce City, Colo.; father, Frank Narcy, of Gary, Ind.; sister, Joann Meyer, of Denver, Colo.; brother, Bernard Narcy, of Aubrey, Texas; brother, James Narcy, of Denver, Colo.; nephew, Kevin Ralph, of Denver, Colo.; nephew, Jimmy Narcy, of Denver, Colo.; nephew, Steven Narcy, of Denver, Colo.

John’s celebration of life will be held at CedarKirk, Lithia, Fla., on March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. More at http://www.JohnNarcy.com

Sympathy cards may be sent to the Narcy Family, P.O. Box 634, Thonotosassa, FL 33592.

Flowers arriving on or before 11 a.m. March 4 should be sent to John Narcy’s Celebration of Life c/o CedarKirk “Prayer Gardens,” 1920 Streetman Drive, Lithia, FL 33547.

In lieu of flowers, please partake in a random act of kindness and say a prayer; John will know.

Alan J. Snider

Alan James Snider, 71, of Sun City Center FL, passed away on Ash Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023, after a long battle fighting cancer. He was born to parents Almond Snider and Lucy Formicola on Dec. 12, 1951, in Boston, MA. Alan spent many happy years living in Sun City Center with his partner, Rose Mary Buch.

He was a graduate of East Boston High School and went to Bunker Hill College to achieve an Associate of Science degree.

Alan worked as a material manager for over 20 years at Shriners Hospitals of Children where he retired. He was widely known as a compassionate and dedicated man committed to helping others. He frequently volunteered at the Youth Activity commission, the Counselor for Teens Organization and Hospice in Boston. He was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.

Alan was a Master Mason and then became a 32 degree Freemason. He was an American patriot who enjoyed hockey, blues music, politics and who faithfully read his favorite daily comics. He will be missed dearly by his family and many, many friends!

For further information please go to www.alsnider.com/.

Robert R. Marvel

Robert R. Marvel “Uncle Bobby,” age 54, of Lithia, Fla., passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Robert is survived by his wife, Zelda Marvel; children, Robby, Jeffery and Jessica; grandchildren, Kinsley, Mulan, Nathaniel, Jase and Demie; parents, Jean and Dale; sisters, Marlena, Robin and Michelle; brother, Billy; and his loyal companions, Ammo, and Sniper.

Robert was an amazing person with a heart of gold; his infectious laugh will truly be missed. We all love you!

“Fly High, Bobby”

John A. Yarabek

John Andrew Yarabek, 93, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. John was born Feb. 2, 1930, to Joe and Rose (Kurina) Yarabek in North Tarrytown, N.Y.

John is survived by his dance partner, national and international travel companion, home design collaborator, his wife of over 64 years, Terry. John shared his broad knowledge of all things mechanical, electrical, carpentry, painting, gardening and his love of reading, history, fishing, puzzles, word, number and board games with his son and his two daughters. His most treasured, proud and often reflected upon time was spent with his grandchildren and great grandson.

He had two brothers and three sisters. John graduated from North Tarrytown High School in 1948, where he excelled in the classroom and on the football field. John proudly served in the United States Army Airborne Division as a jump master and as first mate aboard a research vessel for Columbia University. John worked at Hudson Laboratories and as a Building Engineer for IBM, Cushman and Wakefield and Champion in New York.

John was a devout Catholic and daily practiced giving to others. There wasn’t a car or home repair that John couldn’t do and quickly proved to be a reliable mechanic and skilled handyman to family, friends and neighbors, both in New York and Florida. John always accompanied his wife to church dances and events, spent time at the pool with his children and organized family vacations. While residing in Florida, John maintained a garden and was a trusted ambulance driver for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

A Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission church located at 16650 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598.

Pamela J. Jesuele

The family of Pamela Jane Martarano Jesuele is saddened to announce Pamela’s tragic passing in her Wimauma, Fla., home on Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 74. Born in NYC, N.Y., on April 12, 1948, Pamela was raised in the warm and loving home of Vincent and Josephine Martarano along with her two sisters, Lorraine and Geraldine.

Pamela always had a very special place in her heart for animals. She was a strong advocate for animal welfare and spent much of her life supporting animal protection organizations and caring for and adopting rescues. A novice gardener and avid runner (later turned avid walker), she relished the frequent gatherings of wildlife that often accompanied her outdoor adventures. Indeed, relaxing with her animals at home, curled up with a good book while watching the birds gather around the feeders outside the sun room was one of her absolute favorite things.

Pamela had a successful career as an interior decorator, first as a lead designer for Jacobson’s and then Ethan Allen in Michigan, and later as her own inspiration for Unique Visions by Pamela M. Jesuele. She had an incredible eye for artistic decor and antiquities, molding functionality and form with insight and creative detail.Pamela loved to travel. She and her husband of 48 years, Donald J. Jesuele, shared many excursions but her heart (and her love of food) always brought her back to Italy. The wonderful memories and lasting friendships they made there were always so near and dear to her heart.

Although they were married in Chatham, N.J., Pamela and Donald spent the majority of their lives nestled in their Ann Arbor, Mich., home, until settling in Wimauma, Fla., in 2021 for some warmer adventures in their sunset years.

Pamela leaves behind her sister, Geraldine, and brother-in-law Joseph Mangini; her sister-in-law, Nancy Hazelgrove; her only niece and goddaughter, Alyson, and her wife, Melanie Mangini; her grandniece, Amanda Pereira; and grandnephews, Vincent and Nicolas Mangini. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Josephine; by her sister, Lorraine; and by her nephew, Vincent.

Pamela’s sudden and unexpected death has left our hearts empty and our minds bewildered. But, those we love are never really lost to us. We feel her in so many ways: through the friends and family she loved, in the beauty she added to our days and in the memories that will never be forgotten. Her beautiful smile, her kindness towards all life and her faith in something greater leave us with the consolation that she is at peace, that she is with her family predeceased and that she is most certainly at the rainbow bridge with arms wide open. A memorial service will be held at the Sun City Center Funeral Home on March 16 at 11 a.m. Condolences and reflections may be left at www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cat Lover’s Club of Sun City Center, Fla., or the Lenawee Humane Society in Michigan.

Donald J. Jesuele

Donald Joseph Jesuele, Wimauma/Tampa-formerly, and of Ann Arbor/Dexter, Mich., passed away on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on May 26, 1940. He is lost to this world but never forgotten. He was the dear son of the late Constance L. and Joseph L. Jesuele; beloved husband for 48 years of Pamela Martarano Jesuele (also deceased); sister of Nancy Jesuele Hazelgrove; brother-in-law of Geraldine and Joseph Mangini; and uncle of Alyson Mangini, of New Jersey.

Don served his country in the Air Force (A1C) rank, received a good conduct medal in March of 1963, and he was honorably discharged in 1966. Don then had a distinguished career in the Ford Motor Company for 35 years. While working, he graduated from Ramapo College. He started his career at the Ford Mahwah Assembly plant (New Jersey) in the Human Relations Department and rose through the ranks and retired as manager of Human Resources at the body, stamping and assembly operations in Dearborn, Mich.

Don and Pam enjoyed working in their gardens at their home in Ann Arbor and enjoyed traveling the countryside and cities in Italy. Life must end but friendship and love do not. Don had many lifelong friends from high school, the Air Force, Ford Motor Company and in retirement in Michigan and Florida, They will dearly miss him and his pleasant smile and positive demeanor.

A memorial service for his Florida friends will be held on March 16 at Sun City Center Funeral Home at 11 a.m. There will be a private interment at the Sarasota Military cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with air force military honors. Gifts in his honor may be sent to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Memories may be placed on the Sun City Center Funeral home website, www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.