FunFest returns to Sun City Center in 2023

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Kim Roush, chairperson of the Sun City Center Community Association 2023 FunFest, is busy at work with her committee of 14 to bring back the CA’s biggest annual event on Saturday, March 11. “Come out and join us for FunFest this year! After a couple of years disruption with COVID, we are now back on track with the spring FunFest. The committee of 14 is hard at work getting the final touches ready for your enjoyment! Hopefully, you can be part of the fun,” she said.

The public is invited to join five hours of fun on the CA’s Central Campus, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Boulevard in SCC. It starts 9 a.m. at the Gazebo when CA Board President Ron Clark will join Roush for opening remarks followed by a Flag Raising and Pledge of Allegiance by American Legion Post #246 and the National Anthem by vocalist Lily Meyers. Club rooms will be open to give visitors the opportunity to look around and get information about the group.

Main Tent Performers this year are The Joey & Jenny Duo (10:30 a.m.), The Rogue Brothers (11:45 a.m.) and Kaleidoscope (1 p.m.). The Front Porch Pickers will perform twice in Rollins Theater (10:45 and 12:30 p.m.). CA clubs performing include Ballet/Tap for Seniors (ballet and tap), Swing & Country, Latin Fitness and Swim Dancers. Southeastern Guide Dogs are also on the schedule.

A health fair in the Atrium will feature medical providers providing useful information about their health care services.

The first FunFest was held in 2000 to exhibit SCC’s community spirit while providing CA clubs a venue to showcase their activities and for the arts and crafts clubs to offer their creations for sale. In subsequent events, businesses are also invited to participate to provide information (not sell).

If you wish to avoid the traffic around Central Campus, bus transportation will be available from the CA’s Community Hall, South Campus, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. Handicapped-equipped buses will be making continuous loops, with the first bus leaving around 8:30 a.m. The final return trip will be when the event concludes at 2 p.m.

Other things to know:

• Golf cart parking will be available in the area just north of North Course Lane.

• An information table will be on campus to answer questions and provide directions.

• This is a rain or shine event.

• Only service animals are allowed on campus.

• Bicycles should be parked outside the FunFest exhibition area.

An insert in The Observer News’ March 9 issue will include a schedule of entertainment times/locations, campus map, sponsor list and health fair participants.

The Joey and Jenny Duo will perform at FunFest for the first time (10:30 a.m.). Other professionals performing in the main tent are The Rogue Brothers (11:45 a.m.) and Kaleidoscope (1 p.m.).