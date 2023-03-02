Home News Follies shines spotlight on the ’60s
News

Follies shines spotlight on the ’60s

by theObserver

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Follies 2023 promises a rollicking good time with its theme of “Remembering the ’60s. There will be three performances in Veterans Theater at Kings Point (Sun City Center)—Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. and March 11, at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Music and hilarity of that culture-changing decade will be reflected throughout this year’s presentation. On the program are acts featuring a Laugh-In television skit with Rowan and Martin, commercials (Brylcreem, etc.), and an audience participation segment testing memories about TV theme tunes from that era. The Follies Chorus and a host of vocalists and dancers—including East Bay High School’s Sounds of Time—will present a variety of songs such as “Aquarius” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.”

Talented newcomers turn out for the Follies production each year. Among them in 2023 is singer and song writer James Williams, who will present “Both Sides Now.”

Dick Yarger has been in the Follies for over 15 years, performing in numerous shows and narrating for several years. This year he will be a ’60s DJ “spinning” through the production. (Could WOLD mean We OLD?)

The Follies is a decades-old theatrical event in the South Shore area, bringing together Sun City Center talent with that from surrounding communities. The first ensemble production was in 1984.

Director Diane LeFrancois, director for the third year, heaps accolades onto area performers who answer the call for auditions and others who volunteer for off-stage work, i.e., sound, lighting, sets, tickets, ushering, etc. “Many of these people are your neighbors,” she says. “They come back year after year because it is fun, and the cast members bond more with each production. This year is especially exciting for them because many spent some of their youth in the ’60s.”

PHYLLIS HODGES PHOTOS
Remembering the ’60s is great fun for the 100 or so people actively involved with this year’s Follies to be presented March 10-11 in the Kings Point Veterans Theater in Sun City Center. Shown are some of the chorus members at rehearsal.

LeFrancois and Assistant Director Linda Stone are especially appreciative for support by Vesta Property Services, which manages the Kings Point amenities and provides the theater and staff needed.

Tickets ($14) can be purchased from the Kings Point Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both bleacher and cabaret seating are available but may sellout. (BYOB)

