Choose a bowl, get some soup, help feed the hungry

By LOIS KINDLE

Kings Point residents Shelly Brooks, Diane Cantwell and Joanie Frantz and Ruskin resident Julie Garland have been busy bees since last November.

They’ve organized and coordinated a huge grass-roots effort called the Empty Bowl, and it’s set to take place March 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Lane, Sun City Center.

The all-volunteer event is open to the public.

“The Empty Bowl is a national movement whose sole purpose is to raise money to help those in our community who are overlooked and underserved,” Brooks said, noting 60% of the funds raised will go to Calvary Church’s Community Cupboard (food pantry), and 40% will go to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center to help kids in need attend its week-long summer camp.

“As families in need experience more and more pressure to be able to feed their families and have their children go to summer camps with their peers, we feel so blessed to be able to help in some small way,” said Franz.

Garland, Community Cupboard’s operations manager, said the funds will support its ongoing weekly food program benefiting more than homeless individuals and families in need.

“I get requests every week that are outside what the pantry normally provides, like a tent for a newly homeless person or diapers and formula for families who can’t afford them. We rarely have the ability to meet these requests, but now we’ll be better able to occasionally fill some of them.”

Here’s how the Empty Bowl Project works: Attendees pay $20 for a ticket and get to select a ceramic bowl from among hundreds made and donated, mostly by members of the Kings Point Pottery Club. They also receive a paper bowl to be filled by their choice of tomato basil soup, Grace and Ray Bibisi’s famous chicken with rice soup or chili, bread, a cookie and water.

“We have 400 bowls, and we’ll use every one of them,” Cantwell said. “We also get donations from individuals, as well as organizations like the Elks, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.

“Vesta Property Services supports the effort by providing use of the theater, selling tickets at the Kings Point Box Office and offering the use of its media system for our slide show. We’re amazed at how generous everyone has been.”

The highly social event features tables for eight, so neighbors, groups and friends can sit together, enjoy the meal, watch a slide presentation about the Empty Bowl and listen to music played by two pianists.

“We entertain the eyes, ears and taste buds at this multisensory event,” Brooks said.

The event will also feature a silent auction, including artwork and other from Kings Point clubs, gift baskets, quilts from the Kings Point Quilters, art from the Kings Point Shell Club, woodwork from the Sun City Center Sawdust Engineers and more.

“It takes a village, and ours is wonderful,” Cantwell said.

Since this is a come and go event, there will be 50/50 raffle drawings at 12:30 p.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for eight tickets.

Tickets must be purchased in advance for this event at the Kings Point Box Office, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or at the United Methodist Church of Sun Center’s Pages of Life Gift Shop, 1971 Haverford Ave., Sunday through Thursday between 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. None will be sold at the door.