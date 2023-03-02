Home News Chamber’s Spring Trade Show a wrap
An enthusiastic crowd of 600 residents turned out for the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Trade Show. The annual event, which took place at Community Hall Feb. 23, showcased scores of member businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“Our vendors were happy for the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prospective and existing customers,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “And from the feedback we received, attendees enjoyed visiting our regular vendors, as well as meeting many new ones.”

If you missed this one, the chamber’s Fall Business Expo will be Oct. 5 at the Community Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
“We’re already planning some fun surprises,” Conlan said.

Advertising executives Desi Ferreira, left, and Bobbi Ann Kelly, are shown here representing The Observer News at South Hillsborough Chamber’s Spring Trade Show at Community Hall.

Chamber volunteers Kim Droege, center, and Dee Williams, seated, work the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce table, chatting with folks about its new office location at 4051 Upper Creek Drive, Suite 100, Sun City Center.

Lyse Duffy, of The Overton Group at Ameriprise Financial, serves Steve and Matt Overton’s ever-popular donuts at the recent South Hillsborough Chamber’s Spring Trade Show.

Sun City Center Emergency Squad EMT Robin Watt provides a free blood pressure screening to Sun City Center resident Elyse Hendricks during the recent spring trade show.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Hundreds of residents fill Community Hall Feb. 23 for the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spring Trade Show.

