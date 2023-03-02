Chamber’s Spring Trade Show a wrap

An enthusiastic crowd of 600 residents turned out for the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Trade Show. The annual event, which took place at Community Hall Feb. 23, showcased scores of member businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“Our vendors were happy for the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prospective and existing customers,” said Lynne Conlan, the chamber’s executive director. “And from the feedback we received, attendees enjoyed visiting our regular vendors, as well as meeting many new ones.”

If you missed this one, the chamber’s Fall Business Expo will be Oct. 5 at the Community Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We’re already planning some fun surprises,” Conlan said.