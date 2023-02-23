Home News SouthShore Chamber honors its best and brightest
By LOIS KINDLE

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Membership & Awards Banquet, Feb. 4, with a pirate invasion and new awards format.

“We gave the awards no specific names for 2022, and there were no set categories,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “They were given to recognize the way each of the winners did business throughout the year. All went above and beyond in supporting other businesses, reaching out and becoming a favorite in the community and for their level of involvement in the chamber.”

Armetta’s Gelato & Caffe’ was among the nine businesses recognized with a 2022 award from the SouthShore Chamber. Shown here are owners Franco & Raye Armetta as they accept an award medallion from Ann Strawser, of the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen, District 4, presents a special commendation signed by the entire Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners in remembrance of longtime community advocate and businesswoman Sandy Council to her family and close friends during the recent SouthShore Chamber Membership & Awards Banquet. From left are Owen; Frances Hereford; son Whit; his wife, Teri; grandsons, Alex and Jacob; and Polly Rothenbush.

Carrie Elwell, right, co-owner of Cigars on the Boulevard, accepts the keys to South Shore, after being named its honorary mayor by the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. Standing beside her is Ann Strawser, of the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders.

Teresita Post, executive director of the Beth El Farmworker Ministry, right, accepts a 2022 award medallion from Susan Kitchenmaster, of the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders at the Feb. 4 SouthShore Chamber’s 2023 Membership & Awards Banquet.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen, District 4, presents a special commendation, signed by the entire Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners, in remembrance of Harriet Garbelman, who served the South Shore community for seven decades, to her son, Gary Garbelman, during the recent SouthShore Chamber’s 2023 Membership & Awards Banquet.

The 2022 award winners and recipients were Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Teresita Post; Bonnie Peacock, Money Mates; Chris Cioffi, All American Title; Debora Porath, Mary Kay; Franco and Raye Armetta, Armetta’s Gelato & Caffe’; Janet Verdeguer, Granny Apple Publishing; Judith Williams, Fifi’s Fine Resale; Mindy Laing, C&S Fasteners; and Tura and Michael Alfano, Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar.

Recognized in memoriam were Sandy Council and Harriet Garbelman, who were given special commendations by Commissioner Michael Owen, District 4, from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. Each was recognized for her longtime commitment and contributions to the South Shore community.

In another twist, the chamber made a surprise announcement.

“We’ve brought back the Honorary Mayor title but not the same way we did it six years ago,” Davis said. “For 2023, we presented the keys to South Shore to Carrie Elwell.”

Elwell was completely surprised by the selection.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be chosen,” she said. “I love this community and look forward to representing it at various chamber events throughout the year.”

Davis noted from here out the chamber board will discuss deserving folks who represent both the community and chamber in a positive way and have strong community ties or connections, then vote prior to the banquet and name one of them to serve as honorary mayor for the following year.

Tura & Michael Alfano, of the Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar, center and right, won a 2022 South Shore Chamber of Commerce Business Award.

Penny Smith was recognized for serving as the SouthShore Chamber’s board president for the past two years at its recent annual 2023 Membership & Awards Banquet.

Bonnie Peacock, of Money Mates, a recipient of a 2022 SouthShore Chamber Business Award

Janet Verdeguer, of Granny Apple Publishing, also received a 2022 Business Award from the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Mindi Laing, of C&S Fasteners, accepts a South Shore Chamber 2022 Business Award.

Judith Williams, of Fifi’s Fine Resale, winner of a SouthShore Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Award

One of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business Award winners, Debora Porath, right, of Mary Kay, is shown here with Ann Strawser, of the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders.

As part of the program, the chamber also thanked outgoing board members Penny Smith (president 2021 and 2022) and Elwell and then presented its 2023 board: Ray Monahan, of Century 21 Beggins Enterprises; Khalid Abouelhouda, of Pita Kebob, vice president; Lea Manningham, of Girls of the World Inc., secretary; Wendy Yeo, of Suncoast Credit Union, treasurer; Shannon Hill, of Kids R Kids; Trish Ellis, of Align Right Realty – South Shore; Lisa Birkhead, of Frios Pops; Tom Campbell, of SeaGlass Church, the VFW and My Warrior’s Place; Peter Schwarz, of Schwarz & Baskin; Michael Ball, of Edward Jones; Bonnie Peacock, of Money Mates; and Jason Newmyer, of Advent Health.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTOS
Incoming SouthShore Chamber Board President Ray Monahan is surrounded by some playful South Shore Marauders’ wenches during the 2023 Pirate Invasion of SouthShore Membership & Awards Banquet, Feb. 4. From left are Cindy Fitzpatrick, Cathi Preston, Monahan, Debbie Mohney and Susan Kitchenmaster.

“Last year (2022) was a good year for our business community and for us at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce,” Monahan said. “Our Homeless Shelter, Educational Partnership and Military Affairs committees continue to flourish, thanks to the generous support of the business community like the ones in attendance this evening. “And again we’d like to recognize those businesses and individuals we honored tonight for their tireless service and dedication to the betterment of our community. I look forward to working with all of you as we move into 2023.”

Banquet sponsors included Advent Health, Amazon, Enterprising Latinas and the Firehouse Cultural Center; Grease Monkey, Mosaic, Pearson Capital and Wellspring Church; Cherry Picked Web Co., Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, C&S Fasteners and Girls of the World Inc.; Armetta’s Gelato & Caffe’, Money Mates, Ray Monahan, Century 21 Beggins Enterprises, Suncoast Credit Union and VFW Post 6287.

