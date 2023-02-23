SouthShore Chamber honors its best and brightest

By LOIS KINDLE

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Membership & Awards Banquet, Feb. 4, with a pirate invasion and new awards format.

“We gave the awards no specific names for 2022, and there were no set categories,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “They were given to recognize the way each of the winners did business throughout the year. All went above and beyond in supporting other businesses, reaching out and becoming a favorite in the community and for their level of involvement in the chamber.”

The 2022 award winners and recipients were Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Teresita Post; Bonnie Peacock, Money Mates; Chris Cioffi, All American Title; Debora Porath, Mary Kay; Franco and Raye Armetta, Armetta’s Gelato & Caffe’; Janet Verdeguer, Granny Apple Publishing; Judith Williams, Fifi’s Fine Resale; Mindy Laing, C&S Fasteners; and Tura and Michael Alfano, Apollo Beach Society Wine Bar.

Recognized in memoriam were Sandy Council and Harriet Garbelman, who were given special commendations by Commissioner Michael Owen, District 4, from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. Each was recognized for her longtime commitment and contributions to the South Shore community.

In another twist, the chamber made a surprise announcement.

“We’ve brought back the Honorary Mayor title but not the same way we did it six years ago,” Davis said. “For 2023, we presented the keys to South Shore to Carrie Elwell.”

Elwell was completely surprised by the selection.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be chosen,” she said. “I love this community and look forward to representing it at various chamber events throughout the year.”

Davis noted from here out the chamber board will discuss deserving folks who represent both the community and chamber in a positive way and have strong community ties or connections, then vote prior to the banquet and name one of them to serve as honorary mayor for the following year.

As part of the program, the chamber also thanked outgoing board members Penny Smith (president 2021 and 2022) and Elwell and then presented its 2023 board: Ray Monahan, of Century 21 Beggins Enterprises; Khalid Abouelhouda, of Pita Kebob, vice president; Lea Manningham, of Girls of the World Inc., secretary; Wendy Yeo, of Suncoast Credit Union, treasurer; Shannon Hill, of Kids R Kids; Trish Ellis, of Align Right Realty – South Shore; Lisa Birkhead, of Frios Pops; Tom Campbell, of SeaGlass Church, the VFW and My Warrior’s Place; Peter Schwarz, of Schwarz & Baskin; Michael Ball, of Edward Jones; Bonnie Peacock, of Money Mates; and Jason Newmyer, of Advent Health.

“Last year (2022) was a good year for our business community and for us at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce,” Monahan said. “Our Homeless Shelter, Educational Partnership and Military Affairs committees continue to flourish, thanks to the generous support of the business community like the ones in attendance this evening. “And again we’d like to recognize those businesses and individuals we honored tonight for their tireless service and dedication to the betterment of our community. I look forward to working with all of you as we move into 2023.”

Banquet sponsors included Advent Health, Amazon, Enterprising Latinas and the Firehouse Cultural Center; Grease Monkey, Mosaic, Pearson Capital and Wellspring Church; Cherry Picked Web Co., Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, C&S Fasteners and Girls of the World Inc.; Armetta’s Gelato & Caffe’, Money Mates, Ray Monahan, Century 21 Beggins Enterprises, Suncoast Credit Union and VFW Post 6287.