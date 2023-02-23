Paseo Al MarKET opens Feb. 26

By LOIS KINDLE

If you enjoy browsing markets filled with all kinds of vendors, selling everything from local honey and handcrafted items to fresh produce and food, you’ll want to check out the new Paseo Al MarKET from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Sunday of the month. Admission is free.

The market’s grand opening is Feb. 26, and it will take place the last Sunday of the month through April at the Belmont Community Amenities Center, 10050 Paseo Al Mar Blvd., Ruskin. It will close for the summer months, and then reopen in October for a full season.

It’s one of four Jen’s Market seasonal markets held in South Shore. The others are The Market at Mary & Martha Home Goods Store, 312 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin/Sun City Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month; the Market at Kings Point, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month; and the Apollo Beach Market, 6110 U.S. 41 S, in the Waterside Shops parking lot, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month.

Whether coming east or west on Paseo Al Mar Boulevard, look for the intersection with the four-way stop, and you’re there.

Leashed, friendly pets are welcome.

Paseo Al MarKET will feature more than 40 vendors, including two selling hot foods: Ray’s Concessions (Italian sausage, Philly Cheesesteaks, hotdogs and burgers) and Sabrosito Latin Fusion. The Florida Cane Distillery will be on hand to offer free samples, sell mixes and bottles. It will be conveniently located next to Easy AllDay Mobile Cigar.

Here’s a sampling of the variety of other vendors appearing at the market: Milagros Produce, Morningstar Snap Jewelry and Nature’s Pet Herbals; Billi Kay Designs N Candles, Papaya Tree Apparel and Mary Kay; DoTerra, Scentsy and Dee Zigns Sweet Treats; Happy Pets, Slice of Thyme and Tie Dye by Linda.

For children, the market will host Jen’s Kids Zone, where up to five budding entrepreneurs can set up a booth for free. An adult must be present with the child.

And the Jungle Gym Bus play gym will be parked on site, featuring activities for up to 15 kids at a time, including ziplining, rock-wall climbing, a rope tunnel, slide and monkey bars.

There will also be a book swap for kids to bring gently used children’s books and swap them for something else.

Jen’s Market is celebrating its 11th year in southern Hillsborough County. For more information, call market owner Jennifer McCafferty at 813-486-1316 or email her at jeennifer@jaens-market.com/.