Obituaries for the week of February 23, 2023

Sandra Sue Dillmuth

Sandra Sue Dillmuth was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Honesdale, Pa. She was the second child of three born to Willard Carl Dillmuth and Bernice Josephine Jackson Dillmuth. Sandra grew up in Milanville, Pa., and graduated from Damascus High School in 1960. Sandra attended Shippensburg State College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Upon graduation, she taught first grade in the Philadelphia area for five years where she heard about an opportunity to teach overseas for the Department of Defense. She thought that sounded like adventure and jumped at the chance in 1969. For the next 32 years, she taught military families’ children in Germany, Japan and the Philippines. During her summers, she earned two master’s degrees, the first in her family to do so, from Penn State University (Master’s of Education) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Master’s of Library Science). After earning her library science degree, she served as the elementary school librarian for the US Department of Defense in Germany, where she imparted her love for books, reading and learning to all the children that she encountered.

During her career abroad, she spent weekends traveling all over Europe and Asia with her new friends with whom she taught. She loved to explore new cultures and learn about how people around the world lived. Sandy was a wonderful storyteller, and her travels were often at the center.

She retired to Sun City Center, Fla., in 2001, and joined the Sun City Center United Methodist Church and became active in the American Association for University Women (AAUW), her sorority, several book clubs, bridge groups as well as volunteering at the library and cooking for the emergency squad. She loved people and provided support wherever she could.

During retirement, she continued to travel by cruising to Australia, Iceland, the Caribbean, South America and Europe. She visited family and friends whenever possible, including taking a safari to South Africa to visit a niece living in the region and traveling to visit friends in Europe. She imparted her love of travel and adventure to all her nieces and nephews. She visited every continent except Antarctica.

She loved cats and had several calicoes over the years, including Kiku, who lived with her in Germany, and her current pair of felines, Cinnamon and Nutmeg. She kept her family close, remained in touch with old friends, made new ones and often had visitors. Sandy was a kind and loving person and always had an ear to listen or a laugh to share. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She passed away on Feb. 12, 2023, in her home.

Sandra is survived by her brother, Douglas H. Dillmuth, and his wife Pam; sister-in-law, Evelyn Dillmuth; and her cousins, Mary Jane Tarr, and her husband Bob, and Doris Swendsen. She is also survived by four nephews, Paul Dillmuth and wife Katie; Mark Dillmuth and wife Kathy; Timothy Dillmuth and wife Melissia; and Douglas S. Dillmuth and wife Renee; two nieces, Dr. Susan Dillmuth Miller and husband Bob; and Sarah Dillmuth Marjane and husband Simon. She left 14 great nieces and nephews who all knew her well and loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Roger David Dillmuth; and her niece, Christina Marie Dillmuth. Memorial Services will be held on March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, Fla. Interment will take place in Indian Orchard Cemetery in Honesdale, Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Critter Adoption and Rescue, Inc. (C.A.R.E.), 1529 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570, or LifePath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.

Daniel L. Thiele

Daniel L. Thiele passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, from complications related to Alzheimer’s. Even though a failing memory interrupted his active lifestyle, his loving heart shone through to the end. Dan is survived by his life partner, Pamela Kerstetter, and their four children, Sandra Thiele, from Inver Grove Heights Minn.; Jessica Thiele, from New Port Richey, Fla.; Scott Kerstetter, from Apollo Beach, Fla.; and Lauren Kerstetter Richman, from Parkland, Fla. His parents, Robert and Evelyn Thiele, preceded him as did his eldest brother, Jerry Thiele, and his sister ,JoAnn Steffes. Left to carry on is his older brother, Kenneth Thiele (wife Mary), from Winter Haven, Fla., and eight amazing grandchildren (Nathan, Brittany, Emma, Grace, Sam, Eve, Wesley, Tyler).

Dan was happily retired after working since he was about 14. Born in Oshkosh, Wis., and raised in the surrounding areas, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with an accounting degree, which isn’t surprising considering his love of Excel spreadsheets. He quickly migrated to Information Systems and spent most of his career as a project manager until he retired from Verizon.

Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease, but it never robbed him of his love of family and his dislike for mustard. He loved steak so much that his high school wrestling team called him ‘Steak.” Next in line were hotdogs, brats and his nightly beer. Dan was an avid runner, boater and scuba diver. He ran the Gasparilla every year and has all the medals and the T-shirts to prove it. T-Shirts also show his dedication to the Florida Blood Bank.

Dan was the ultimate DIY guy. There was nothing he wouldn’t tackle…from fixing siding in the fringes of a hurricane…to teaching the kids how to hang fans and change the oil. Even in his compromised condition, Dan wanted to help in any way he could. He wanted to help so much that “Help” should have been his middle name. Dan helped many and will be missed by many, many more. May he rest in peace.

A service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Fla. A Wisconsin Interment service will be held at Appleton Memorial in Appleton, Wis., on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the Alzheimer’s organization or the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach, Fla., would be very appreciated.

Don “Yukon” Erickson

Don “Yukon” Erickson, age 85, of Sun City Center, Fla., and originally from Sister Bay, Door County, Wis., passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born March 6, 1937, to Paul Erickson and Alice (Linden) Erickson and lived most of his life in Sister Bay.

A man of many talents, he started in the building trades as a mason, then moved on to be one of the founding partners of Carlson-Erickson Builders, had Don Erickson Excavating, owned and developed Appleport Storage, owner of Champeau Floor Covering, developer/partner of both Skogland Condominium and Woodcrest Condominium in Sister Bay. After retirement, he, along with his wife, Judith, relocated to their vacation home in Sun City Center, Fla.

Yukon’s talent for gardening bloomed in the Florida climate, and he found endless hours of enjoyment working in his yard and gardens. He also enjoyed and expanded his wood carving abilities, earning blue ribbons at the Florida state and county fairs every year. Every Wednesday you’d find him volunteering at Sun City Center’s Front Porch Pickers, greeting friends and fellow fans.

Yukon married his beloved Judith (Ostran) on March 12, 1960, who preceded him in death. Others passing before him were both his parents; sister, Barbara Scheider; granddaughter, Tessa Erickson; and James Adams. He is survived by his three children, Andrea Erickson, Kirsten (Croydon Kemp) Erickson and Linden (Debra Anderson) Erickson; five grandchildren, Tyler Adams, Alissa (Marcus) Anschutz, Amber (Rich) Fleckenstein, Isaiah Erickson; and Eli Erickson; along with six great-grandchildren and special friend, Mary Laipple.

A celebration of his life will be held March 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Front Porch Pickers and/or Sun City Center Carvers.

Mike Ayers

Mike Ayers of Sun City Center left this earth Feb. 1 to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved with all his heart. He was born May 3, 1952, in Peoria, Ill. He is survived by his beloved wife Sarah of 33 years. Mike was a loving father to his son Nickolas, who survives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike also loved his dog Ana and took her to the dog park almost daily. He will be missed by the many friends he had there. Arrangements are in process for a celebration of life at Arise church. He will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans Purse.

Mary P. Burlin

Mary Patricia Thompson Burlin passed away at Plaza West in Sun City Center on Jan. 31, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1921, in Wilmington, Delaware to John Dockery Thompson Jr. and Ethel Ruth Thompson. She was an only child. After attending high school in Virginia she entered art school in Philadelphia and then worked for the Public Roads Administration in Washington, D.C., during World War II. It was there that she met her future husband, John Tracy Burlin. They were married on Nov. 11, 1944, and remained so until his death on March 10, 2006.

“Pat” Burlin, as she liked to be called, was a housewife and mother but was also employed in various public relations positions after she received her bachelor’s degree from New York Institute of Technology. She continued her artwork, showing paintings in juried shows in Florida. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and member of Saint John the Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center.

She is survived by her son, Paul, and her two grandsons, who live in Maine, and by her daughter, Joan, who lives in St. Petersburg. The funeral service is a private, family affair.

John Joseph Meksa

John Joseph Meksa, 80 years young, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2023. John was born in Camden, N.J., on March 24, 1942. He was a veteran of the US Navy, firefighter and member of Trinity Church in Sun City Center, Fla.

John is survived by a loving family and friends. A graveside service was Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US Highway 19, Palmetto, FL 34221.