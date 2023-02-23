Be informed, protect yourself against fraud

By LOIS KINDLE

Everyone is a potential target for criminals who spend their lives committing various kinds of fraud to profit off people’s trust. Seniors are especially vulnerable, so it’s critically important for them and their families to be armed with information on ways to prevent victimization.

For the sixth time in seven years, the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Men’s Club of Sun City Center have partnered to present “Preventing Crime Against Senior Citizens,” from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., March 9, at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and attendees are asked to be seated by 10. Admission is free, and all South Shore residents are welcome to attend.

The speakers will include Bob Brush, of AARP; Nicole Negron, of Adult Protective Services; and Don Shuttleworth, a retiree of the U. S. Department of State.

Brush will talk about “Impersonation Scams,” where criminals pretend to be someone you can trust in order to obtain sensitive data or steal money from you. These include romance scams, bank scams, grandparent scams, phishing emails, cybersquatting and more. Negron will discuss “Exploitation by Family and Caregivers.”

The event will include refreshments, door prizes and exhibitors.

The Community Foundation Tampa Bay awarded a $10,000 grant to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to aid its fight in thwarting economic crimes against seniors, especially in Sun City Center.

“Despite efforts like this, we know that people in our community continue to be targets of scam artists and others who use unscrupulous methods to get their money and private information,” said Jesse Coraggio, the foundation’s senior vice president. “This seminar helps spread the word about fraud and encourages those who have fallen prey to predatory practices to call the Sheriff for assistance.”

Exhibitors and door prize donors will include Compassionate Care Connection, Bon Secours, Better Business Bureau, Freedom Plaza and Sun City Center Emergency Squad; Samaritan Services, Sun City Center Security Patrol; Consumer Protection Services and Community Foundation Tampa Bay; Sun Towers, HCSO Deputy Jeff Merry, LifePath Hospice, CitiGroup and the Senior Connection Center; Sun City Center Connects, At Your Door, T&J Painting, Pinnacle Home Care and the Sun City Center Men’s Club.

There’ll be lots of door prizes, and every attendee gets a raffle ticket upon entry for a chance to win one.

“Our community loses millions of dollars annually to fraudulent exploitation,” said Jeff Merry, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office community resource deputy. “In 2021, an estimated 50 residents of Sun City Center lost more than $6 million to fraud. This workshop is a wonderful collaboration between agencies and organizations to educate and empower seniors to reduce the number of people victimized.”

And even though there is increasing awareness among some in the community, there are others who still fall prey to scammers. That’s why the workshops are so vital.

SCC Men’s Club President Bob Sullivan agrees. “Our club is here to support the community,” he said, adding this annual, educational event is one of the ways it does. “We look forward to these workshops because fraud is one of the biggest issues we face here. Our goal is to make life easier for our residents in every way possible.”

For more information or to report fraud, call 813-242-5515.