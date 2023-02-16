SouthShore’s Best Fest! to be five festivals in one

By LOIS KINDLE

SouthShore’s Best Fest! – one of the largest festivals ever to take place in Southern Hillsborough County – is set for March 4 and 5 at the Masonic Park & Youth Camp in Wimauma.

“This family friendly event is actually five festivals in one, so there’s sure to be something for everyone,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the sponsoring South Shore Chamber. “It’s like having a little Epcot in our own backyard.”

Each of the five mini-festivals – St. Paddy’s, Mardi Gras, Soul Fest, Oktoberfest and Día de las Muertos – includes its own theme and decor, celebration, food, activities and entertainment.

SouthShore’s Best Fest! will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per adult, $8 for veterans/active duty military and free for kids younger than 12. Well mannered, leashed dogs are welcome.

Parking is free, and there’s plenty of it.

The event will also feature a food truck court offering a diverse array of cuisines. These include Jordan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Karla’s Cajun Cookin’, the Currywurst Truck SRQ, Mr. G Taqueria, SweeTee Nyammings (Caribbean) and Salty Shamrock’s.

This is definitely one event you won’t want to miss.

If you’re into music, there will be plenty of it, including nine, sought-after musical bands, playing live on the main stage, plus roaming musicians playing accordion, mariachi, bagpipes, saxophone and horn throughout the weekend.

Each of the areas will feature a variety of activities related to its theme. For example, Mardi Gras has stilt walkers, facepainting, a roaming clown, Alegria Pirates, a Mini King Cake Contest, mask-making, bead painting and more. Día de Los Muertos, the Mexican tradition of honoring family members who have passed, will feature the Grupo Folklorico Dancers, live Mariachi music, the movie “Coco” on an inflatable screen, face painting (sugar skull), pinatas, Mexican musical chairs, skull mask painting, costume dress-up and more.

If you like to imbibe, members of the Krewe of the South Shore Marauders will be selling and serving alcoholic beverages at the Buccaneer Bar. Drinks will also be sold in each of the areas.

Sponsored by The Observer News, Florida Home Partnership, Align Right Realty, there will also be a limited number of Tiki Hideaway Passports available for $75, entitling the holder a one-day entrance to the festival, VIP parking, two drink tickets and access to the VIP Hula Hideaway tent, where they will receive lunch, dinner and beverages. The holder also gets VIP reserved seating in front of the main stage.

Speaking of sponsors, there’s a slew of them, and they’re helping make this huge event possible. They include presenting sponsors Christopher Ligori & Associates and Gabro Event Services, TD Bank, Suncoast Credit Union, Hillsborough County, South Shore Signs, South Shore Watersports, Cardinal Roofing, Pepin Distributing, Mosaic and others. Additionally, each themed area has four or five sponsors of its own.

How it began

SouthShore’s Best Fest! has been in the planning since February 2022. Originally slated to take place last fall, it was postponed due flooding at the venue site after Hurricane Ian.

Best Fest replaces the SouthShore Seafood & Arts Festival, held annually in Ruskin for 32 years.

“There were aspects of it we wanted to change – the cost of the food, fixed food options and the fact that it was mostly fried; long lines to get in; park entry fees; and more,” Davis said. “Then, due to COVID, we had to cancel the festival in 2020 and 2021 and felt it was the perfect time to consider doing something else. We wanted a festival to more reflect the diversity of our South Shore communities.”

After meeting at the Masonic Park & Youth Camp and being amazed at the beauty and size of the property, chamber officials decided to go ahead and create an entirely new event.

Future Best Fests may feature other themed, cultural celebrations, Davis said.

Every year, the plan is to change the themed areas.

“We could add something like Chinese New Year, Bali Fest, Italian Fest or Cuban Fest,” Davis said. “We’re open to suggestions.

“This has been a long time in the making, and we hope people will enjoy it so much, they’ll look forward to this exciting community festival,” Davis said. “It will be unlike anything South Shore has ever seen.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: SouthShore’s Best Fest!

WHERE: Masonic Park & Youth Camp, 18050 U.S. 301 S, Wimauma

WHEN: March 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; March 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: adults, $10 per adult; veterans/active duty military, $8; kids under 12, free. VIP – $75. Leashed dogs welcome.

Free parking.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3xgdBti, SouthShore Chamber, 813-645-1366 or at gate

FEATURES: Five mini-festivals in one event, live music, food truck court; beer and wine sales; roaming entertainers; wide array of kids’ activities, vendors and more.