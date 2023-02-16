Obituaries for the week of February 16, 2023

Captain Stephen David Csintyan

Retired USCG Captain Stephen David Csintyan, aged 86, passed away Feb. 3, 2023, in Sun City Center, Fla., after a short illness.

Steve was born at Flint General Hospital in Flint, Mich., on Jan. 16, 1937, son of Stephen and Margaret (née Simko) Csintyan. Steve’s beloved wife (whom he always referred to as his “girlfriend”), Patricia (née Gibson), was born at the same hospital two days before him and grew up two blocks away from him in Flint, Mich.

Incredibly proud of being a first-generation Hungarian American, Steve was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from the University of Michigan. Upon graduation, Steve went to flight training for the Marine Corps at Pensacola Naval Air Station in 1957 while Patricia went to nursing school. Steve was able to get a three day leave to return to Flint to marry Patricia on July 18, 1959.

While with the Marines, Steve and Pat were stationed in North Carolina where his son Mark was born on April 10, 1960. Steve then decided to join the Coast Guard, and they moved to Michigan where his son Gregory was born on January 3, 1962. Over the years with the Coast Guard, Steve and his family moved to Alaska twice, Puerto Rico twice, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Florida and Virginia. Steve retired from his last post, based in Puerto Rico, as commanding officer of the Greater Antilles in 1986. He then moved to Georgia, where he worked as a naval science instructor for Lassiter High School for 10 years.

When he retired for a second time in 1996, he and Pat moved to Sun City Center, Fla., and settled into their retirement. Among many other interests, Steve and Pat enjoyed traveling together and spoiling their granddaughters. Steve was a previous chairman of the Retired Officers Corporation (ROC), long-standing volunteer for the Sun City Center Guardianship Foundation and active member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Steve’s favorite activities included Thursday poker nights, tennis, cycling and going to the beach.

Never one to boast or brag, it’s worthy to mention some of the incredible things Steve did throughout his life. Working overnights in a car plant in Michigan to be able to pay his way through college, flying President Eisenhower and his family on a tour of Afghanistan and India in 1959 and training with the astronauts while based in Houston in 1968 are just a few of his remarkable accomplishments. If you were to ask him, though, he would likely say he was most proud of his family – he enjoyed the last years of his life spending time with them.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Margaret, and his wife Patricia. He is survived by his brother, David (Margo) of Colorado; sons, Mark (Renee) of Georgia and Greg of Virginia; four granddaughters; and two great-grandsons. Services will be held at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City Center, Fla., on March 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund.

Rawley Ray Hill Jr.

Rawley Ray Hill Jr., “Ray,” passed away peacefully Jan. 30, 2023, joining his beloved wife, Dorothy. He was born Sept. 14, 1923, in Belle Union, Ind., to Rawley R. Hill Sr. and Edith Garnet Hill. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Tams, of Sun City Center, Fla.; son, Gary Hill (Christine), of Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, Philip Hill (Trisha), Kimberly Anthony (Travis), Kirsten Schleitwiler (Clay), Bradley Tams (Jana), Brian Hill (Zerrin); great-grandchildren, Jada Tams, Dane Hill, Reagan Tams, Leo Tams, Leyla Hill, Hunter Hill, Ty Anthony; and many nieces and nephews.

Ray spent his formative year in Indianapolis, Indiana, joining the Marine Corps in 1940, serving two tours during World War II in the South Pacific in the Marshall Islands and Guadalcanal. In 1943 he met Dorothy at the Mojave Marine Corp. Base in California and married in February 1944. They raised their family in Ventura, Calif., retiring from the County of Ventura and moving to Usk, Wash., near Spokane, Wash. After many years of motor homing all over the continental US and Alaska, in 2002 they followed Sandra to Sun City Center, where Ray was a ranger at Club Renaissance and president of their association in Kings Point. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, but he also was a fine gentleman, said by all, and quite a golfer, playing well into his 90’s.

We will be celebrating his life at Aston Gardens, 1311 Aston Gardens Ct., Sun City Center, FL 33573, astongardens.com/, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. His and Dorothy’s ashes will be interred at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by National Cremation Society, https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/11130302/.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to My Warrior’s Place, 101 22nd St. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570, or Life Path Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573, which cared for dad his final months. We especially want to thank Priscilla for all her loving care of our dad.

Doris Mae DeArment

Doris Mae DeArment, originally from Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023, at the Freedom Plaza Assisted Living Facility in Sun City Center, Fla. She was the wife of Wallace DeArment, to whom she was married for 71 years.

Doris was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on June 28, 1929, the daughter of the late William and Marie Ott. Doris grew up in Erie, graduating from the Villa Marie Academy (high school) in 1947. Upon high school graduation she worked as the secretary for the superintendent of Catholic schools until her marriage in 1952. Over the next nine years, Doris and Wally had eight children. In 1966, the family moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania, in support of her husband’s career. In 1994, Doris and Wally moved to Sun City Center, Florida, where her favorite pastimes were playing duplicate bridge and golf. Over the last 44 years, her family has grown to include 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Doris is survived by Wallace DeArment and children, Doug (Debbie) DeArment, Gary (Nena) DeArment, Dianne (Walter) Gammell, Tom (Venetta) DeArment, Lori (Dave) Punkar, Dan (Linda) DeArment, Mike (Marilyn) DeArment. She was preceded in death by daughter, Michelle, and son-in-law, Dave Byerly.

A memorial service will be held on February 24 at 10:30 at the Prince of Peace Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center. Following the mass there will be a “Celebration of Life” luncheon at the Plaza Club at Freedom Plaza. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad (sscems.com) would be appreciated. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.