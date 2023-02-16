The Florida State Fair features representatives from the Tampa Bay Beekeepers Association, Florida Strawberry Growers Association, Florida Watermelon Association, Florida Dairy Farmers and Florida Cattlewomen, Florida Cattlemen and Florida Beef Council.
Annabel Lennard, center; Betty Jo Tompkins, left, executive director of the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District; and Amber Norris, Hillsborough County 4-H Extension Agent, enjoy the Florida State Fair. Lennard’s late-husband, Earl, as both an ag teacher and later superintendent of Hillsborough County schools, was a staunch supporter of the fair and festivals and agriculture education.
Newly elected Hillsborough County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Chris “Bear” McCullough brought his daughter Morgan to this year’s Florida State Fair. McCullough grew up in Balm and is president of the Hillsborough Cattlemen’s Association.
This year Carl Grooms is raising his 49th crop of strawberries at Fancy Farms in Plant City, which he founded with his wife, Dee Dee. Pictured with his daughter, Kristi, at the Florida State Fair Fresh From Florida Breakfast, Grooms is hosting the annual Fancy Farms Strawberry U-Pick to support the Hillsborough County 4-H Youth Foundation. The event, at 3524 Futch Loop, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 18. The cost is a $3 donation for a unit of strawberries.
Linda Chion Kenney Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, fifth from the left, poses with his colleagues upon entering the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame building at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The occasion was the start of the Fresh From Florida Breakfast on Feb. 9, which by tradition kicks off the 12-day fair that runs through Feb. 20 this year..