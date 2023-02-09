Support group starting for folks with essential tremor

By LOIS KINDLE

While undergoing an annual allergy test about seven years ago, Gezil Andrews learned she has a neurological disorder called essential tremor. The allergist noticed vocal trembling in her throat and advised her to see a neurologist for further testing.

She did that and was told by the specialist she needed to start taking anti-seizure medication immediately.

“I refused and did my own research for the next year,” Andrews said. “I didn’t have faith in the doctor after that one visit and learned that a motion disorder specialist would have more knowledge about essential tremor. I also learned at that time my case was moderate and how proper diet and exercise play an important role in living with the disorder.”

According to the International Essential Tremor Foundation, essential tremor is “a neurological condition that causes a rhythmic trembling of the hands, head, voice, legs or the trunk.” Often confused with Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor is “eight times more common and affects an estimated seven to 10 million Americans and millions more worldwide.” Most people have never heard of it

Neurological symptoms may also include problems with walking or balance.

“Today I’m seeing a motion disorder specialist in Tampa and living day to day with a base of knowledge that helps me live without fear and go on with a high quality of life,” the now 73-year-old Sun City Center resident said. “I work out regularly and ride my bicycle 40 miles per week to maintain my body strength, balance, mobility and gait.

“I have no interest is just existing,” she added. “I want to live big.”

Because so few are aware of essential tremor, Andrews is starting a support group to increase understanding of the mobility disorder. She wants “to take the fear out of essential tremor,” she said. “It isn’t fatal, but essential tremor can add a great deal of disfunction to a person’s life.

“The support group is for people to know they have a place to go where they can get information, find resources and hear expert speakers,” Andrews said.

The Essential Tremor Support Group’s first meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Sun Towers Retirement Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Drive, Sun City Center. It’s open to all residents of greater Sun City Center and surrounding communities.

Admission is free.

Certified and credentialed by the International Essential Tremor Foundation, Andrews will be the group’s facilitator.

“When Gezil approached me about the Essential Tremor Support Group, I was immediately excited,” said Debbie Caneen, Sun Towers admissions director. “At Sun Towers, we’re always happy at the prospect of bringing another resource to the residents of Sun City Center and South Shore. Having someone like Gezil lead this new support group is sure to make it a success. She is passionate and dedicated about sharing her story and helping others.”

For more information, call Andrews at 309-660-1091, check out her blog, https://awomanandherstories.com/ or visit https://essentialtremor.org/.