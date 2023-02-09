Save SCC Golf Scramble open to public

By LOIS KINDLE

A grassroots group seeking to prevent rezoning and development of Sun City Center’s current green spaces will host the inaugural Save SCC Golf Scramble, Feb. 25, at the Sandpiper Golf Club, .

In addition to 18 holes of golf, the event will feature food, prizes and lots of camaraderie as Save Sun City Center raises funds to keep its efforts going to stop rezoning and development of the community’s golf courses.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in this fun scramble, which emphasizes team competition instead of individual ability.

“We’re looking forward to a terrific event at Sandpiper Golf Club, where we expect to have a sellout field of golfers,” said Doug “Coach” Starewicz, co-chairman of the golf event. “We are thrilled with the support we’re getting from the community for our golf outing, and we plan on having a lot of fun throughout the day of activities.”

“At the same time, we want to continue raising awareness of our mission to maintain Sun City Center’s green spaces and prevent any future housing development on [them],” he said.

The scramble begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and will include most-accurate-drive, closest-to-the-pin and putting contests.

The cost to participate is $95 for ClubLink members and $125 for nonmembers, which includes greens fee, the putting contest, a golf cart for those who don’t have one, snacks, soft drinks and water on the course, and the luncheon buffet. The buffet for nongolfers is $30.

The award presentations and a lunch buffet will take place nearby at the Bacchus Restaurant, Club Renaissance, 2021 Pebble Beach Blvd. S. The local Par for the Chorus barbershop quartet will provide entertainment.

Business and individuals can support the SCC Scramble by becoming a sponsor. Thus far, there are two “Double Eagle,” $1,500-level sponsors – the Dilly Dilly Group and Podmore Manufacturing – and a dozen $100 “Par Sponsors,” including West Coast Golf Cars, Pinch-A-Penny, Dukes Irrigation and Landscape Design, City Salon and Bunkers Bar.

“Whether they’re golfers or sponsors, I’m grateful for all the participants,” said Ellie Anderson, Save Sun City Center president. “They’re making this event the successful fundraiser we hoped for and need to help us achieve our goal of keeping Sun City Center green.”

The funds the scramble raises will help cover Save SCC’s ongoing costs, including website hosting, printing supplies, professional services and fees for “hiring land and environmental experts and possibly an attorney” when the rezoning issue goes before the Hillsborough County Commission at some point, Anderson said.

To participate in the Save SCC Inaugural Golf Scramble or to become a sponsor, contact Starewicz at 219-242-2364.

About Save SCC

Save SCC is a growing group of people who deeply care about the character of Sun City Center, its quality of life, the future of its golf courses, residential property values, amenities, its business community and fellow residents.