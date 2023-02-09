‘Riverview Citizen of the Year’ and other awards unveiled at chamber’s annual dinner

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Betty Jo Tompkins, who continues the tireless work of her family in promoting and advancing community involvement and conservation efforts, has been named Riverview’s 2022 Citizen of the Year

The newly named honoree sat quietly at her table at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce awards dinner, Feb. 3 at The Regent, waiting in anticipation for who would receive the honor.

“When the comment was made that the honoree worked 60 to 80 hours a week, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, there’s other people out there just like me,” Tompkins said. “And then when presenter Nikki [Foster, of The Mosaic Co.] said the words ‘conservation’ and ‘4-H,’ that’s when I knew it was me.”

That, too, is when the tears started to flow for Tompkins, who said she felt with her in spirit were both her husband, Chris, and her son, Christopher, who passed away, respectively, in 2001 and 2005.

All three members of the Tompkins family served as elected and non-paid supervisors of the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District, through which Tompkins continues to advance, as HSWCD executive director, her family’s collective passion and concern for preserving natural resources.

“She’s obviously dedicated so much time, both as a supervisor and now as executive director, to agriculture and the cause of conservation,” said Mark Proctor, a longtime friend and chair of the HSWCD Board of Supervisors. “It’s been a family legacy.”

Also at the Feb. 3 chamber dinner, awards were presented to Volunteer of the Year Jill Jofko; Shining Star Tammy Dotson; Lisa Jordan, Ambassador of the Year for a second year in a row; and to three area businesses.

Business of the Year for small businesses with up to five employees went to Impact Program, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens.

McCullagh & Scott general contractors, established in 1987, took home the business award for companies with up to 25 employees. And YMCA Camp Cristina took home the award for businesses with more than 25 employees.

As for Riverview’s key citizen, Tompkins has received as well Key Citizen of the Year and the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service awards in Brandon. She is past chair and current executive board member of the Hillsborough County Fair and past president and current board member of the Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation. A Rotary past district governor, Tompkins is a member of the Rotary Club of Brandon Global Eco and the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group (ESRAG).

Active for decades with both the Hillsborough County Farm Bureau and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, Tompkins also is past president of the Florida 4-H Foundation and a Florida 4-H Hall of Fame inductee and 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Indeed, Tompkins “has been serving this community for many years now and has no plans to slow down anytime soon,” Foster said in her remarks. “With a college degree based in public relations and agriculture, [she] dedicates 60 to 80 hours a week creating, promoting and implementing various programs for 4-H youth, as well as ways for our business community to show its support of our environment.”

Tompkins said in an interview after the chamber dinner, at The Regent in Riverview, that she “remembered vividly” the “incredible adventures” she had as a 10-year-old 4-H member at Melrose Elementary School in Miami.

“The fabulous thing about 4-H is that it embodies the American spirit, in that it teaches the kids the value of service, with an emphasis on citizenship, leadership, personal development and achievement,” Tompkins said. “The theme of 4-H is to make the best better, and I do think that whatever you’re doing in life, your goal should be to do it at the highest level you can.”

Moments before she stepped up to receive her latest award, Tompkins said she was thinking about her parents and her family, who instilled in her the “faith and confidence to do the right thing.” Moreover, she said, “It came back to me, what we would always say, ‘Always seek power to do; never seek power to be.’ ”

With the passing of the gavel at the chamber dinner, Michael Broussard, owner of The Flying Locksmiths, is the chamber’s past board chair as Tammy See, of OEL Heating & Cooling, steps into the role.

Rounding out the 2023 board of directors are Theresa Sharkey (Your Pie), Jim Johnson (board emeritus), Christian Beiter (Preservation 1st Financial Group), Nikki Foster (The Mosaic Co.), Kristi McCart (McCart & Tesmer, P.A.), Phil Minden (St. Joseph’s Hospital – South), Dawn Myers (Myers Law, P.A.), Elena Westrop (Charity Clothing Pickup), Dave Boyle (YMCA Camp Cristina), Jeff Campbell (Lydansco Business Consulting and Strategic Planning & Funding LLC), Gabriel Mbulo (Edward Jones), Bill Short and Jason Newmyer (AdventHealth – Riverview).

Meanwhile, chamber officials continue the search for a replacement for Tanya Doran, who late last year resigned as president and CEO. According to Debbie Kirkland, board members will be reviewing both new and previously submitted applications. To apply, visit www.Indeed.com/; for chamber news, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or call 813-234-5944. The chamber is at 6152 Delancey Station St. in the Winthrop community at the corner of Providence Road and Bloomingdale Avenue.